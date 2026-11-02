Woman Keeps Asking Her Husband To Stop Drinking Her Diet Coke, But He Mocks Her For Having “Such A Hard Life”

Sometimes, it’s the smallest things that bother you the most.

That’s how one woman feels about her husband helping himself to her Diet Coke without asking.

Even when there are plenty of unopened cans nearby, he’ll reach for hers rather than get his own.

And when she asks him to stop, he calls her selfish or makes sarcastic comments about how hard her life must be.

She’s tried calmly explaining why it bothers her, but after years of getting nowhere, she’s wondering if she’s wrong to complain.

Read on to see how you would respond given this same situation.

AITAH for complaining when my husband helps himself to my drink without asking? Okay… I admit I am a Diet Coke addict. I don’t drink coffee, and I do usually have a Diet Coke with me most of the time throughout the day. I always drink from the can. I used to use a straw but quit using one a few years ago. My husband will just grab my DC whenever he feels like it and drink from it.

She’s noticed that he will go out of his way to drink from hers.

He’ll use it to swallow pills or just to have a sip of something. He would drink from the straw when I used to use one, and now he drinks from the can itself. It’s not like he does it when we are in the desert and I’m the only one with liquid. He will do it when we are in the kitchen, and there are 2 dozen cans available to him, as well as water or any other beverage of his choice. BTW, he NEVER orders a Diet Coke at a restaurant or buys himself one at any store. He ONLY wants to drink from my can.

He always has comments to make when she brings it up.

When I complain, he says I’m selfish for not sharing, or he makes comments like, “Oh, you have such a hard life.” I think his behavior is extremely passive-aggressive. He will also often do a dramatic, “Aaaaaaahhhh” after taking a sip of my Coke. And yes, I have had calm conversations with him, telling him how I feel, yet this has been ongoing for YEARS. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but her husband does sound pretty rude.

Let’s take a look at how the readers over at Reddit feel about this behavior.

According to this reader, he does it to be disrespectful to her.

This person would give him the can and get a new one every time.

Yet another reader who calls out his disrespect.

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This reader thinks he’s getting some sort of satisfaction from it.

It sounds like he’s doing it just to annoy her.

After all, if he really wanted a drink, he could grab one of the unopened cans right there.

But instead, he keeps taking hers and then makes fun of her for being upset, which is pretty childish.

At this point, she’s already explained how she feels and it doesn’t seem to matter to him. Either she’s going to have to live with it or make other choices.

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