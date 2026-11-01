Woman Refuses To Share Her Public Transit Discount With Stepsister Who Constantly Mocks Her Disabilities

There are some people in this world who deserve NO FAVORS…

At all!

Even from their own family members!

And it seems like this woman’s stepsister is probably one of them…

Take a look at what she had to say about someone who can only be described as rude and totally ignorant.

Get started now!

WIBTA for not letting my stepsister use my public transit discount? “I (F23) am significantly disabled. I have a visual impairment, partial paralysis, and a bunch of other chronic conditions. I have only recently gotten my license but still have to utilize public transportation for longer trips. Because of the significance of my disabilities I have a handicap placard and I recieve “disability discounts” from my local public transit companies. I should also note that I have two transit cards – one I get a substantial discount on, and the other I don’t since it covers two different transit lines.

Wow…classy…

My stepsister F (22) is able-bodied. Over the past several years, her and my stepmom have made a hobby of making fun of me for my conditions – both the visible and invisible ones. For example, because my one side is paralyzed, I have to modify the way I do a lot of things. My stepsister and stepmom frequently points out how weirdly I hold myself and how unappealing and off putting my walking is (I waddle, drift, and jerk).

These people are terrible!

They also pick on me for being “slow” because of chronic brain injury. So, here’s the actual problem. Today, my stepsister asked if she could take my transit card with the discount for when she goes to school. I offered her my card that covers both rail lines she would be using instead, but she insisted on using my discount to “save money” even though she wouldn’t be paying for it. I kept insisting she use the other card, but she kept saying it would be easier to use my discount for one rail line and then purchase her own card for the other line she would have to take.

Bingo!

This made me feel very uncomfortable because she seems to feel entitled to the resources that make my life more equitable and easy. She and her mother do this with my placard as well – when I first got my license, they were ready to ask me if they could use it (to which i said, no that’s illegal). I want to make it clear that I have no problem with her wanting to use one of my transit cards – it’s easier than paying for a new one – but after all the years she’s spent making fun of me it feels wrong to “share” my discounts. I have spoken with my sibling and my friends who both have similar conditions to me, and they all agree that given how my stepsister treats me that I should not hand over my discounted card to her. My dad, however, thinks I would be a huge jerk if I didn’t let my stepsister use my card. AITA?”

Now it’s time to see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

And this individual spoke up.

Oh, hell no!

She should never do her sister ever again.

No way!

Her sister sounds like a huge creep and she shouldn’t help her out at all!