Woman Spent Hundreds Of Dollars On A Luxury Gift For Her Mom, So She Was Furious When Three Relatives Manipulated Her Mother Into Giving It Up

Some families share everything, and some families just assume everything is up for grabs.

A woman spent hundreds of dollars on a luxury gift for her mom’s milestone birthday, something her mom had never owned and could finally use every day. Barely a month later, three relatives asked her mom for it in person while the woman was out of town.

Her mom caved and handed it over.

At first, the woman let it go. But after hearing how those same relatives had treated her mother in the months since, the request stopped looking innocent.

But when she decided to buy a replacement and ask for the original back, her mom begged her not to.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for wanting to ask for my mother’s bag back I bought my mother an expensive luxury bag for her daily use. It was upwards of $500-700 and one of my bigger purchases in my life, to give her something she has never had. I spent my hard-earned money, and I’m not resentful toward my mom.

But the rest of her family, however.

It’s more against my relatives who had the audacity to ask her to give it away, knowing it was a 70th birthday gift. They asked for the bag for my aunt, who has stage 4 cancer, and yes, I feel for her, and she is not factored in this. It’s all toward the other family members.

She feels her family unfairly pressured her mother into giving up the gift.

My mother only had it for a month, and then 3 of my relatives basically asked her for it in person when I wasn’t around and was out of town. She caved and gave it to them. Initially, I wasn’t fazed by it, but after hearing how they treated my mother over the past 2 months, it has become clear it felt manipulative.

She wanted to try to reason with her family, but her mom would rather just let it go.

I told my mother I want to get a different bag and to ask them politely to switch bags and give it back to my mom, since it was a gift. My mother has asked me not to do that, and to be frank, I’m upset by the whole thing.

For her, it’s the principle of the thing.

I am completely hurt by how they asked her something, knowing it was sentimental. Yes, it’s just a bag, but it’s the principle and morals that came with why and how, in my perspective, they thought it was okay. AITA for wanting to do so even without my mother’s consent? I’m honestly at a loss for words.

It’s natural to want to stand up for your family when you feel they’re being taken advantage of.

What did Reddit think?

What happened here just wasn’t okay.

This commenter wouldn’t mess around about this situation.

This user doesn’t buy the family’s story for one second.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

It’s clear this older woman needs someone willing to defend her.

The relatives get no credit here. They knew the bag was a gift for a milestone birthday, and they asked for it anyway. Then they went on to treat her mom poorly in the months afterward, which says plenty about their character.

Her daughter did the right thing by wanting to step in. A gift like that is meant to make someone feel special, and having it taken away does the opposite.

At the end of the day, the daughter doesn’t need her mom’s permission to defend a gift she paid for.

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