What Tips for Saving Money Just Don’t Work for You? Here’s What People Said.

Let’s get real: we’d all like to save more money but sometimes we just have to splurge a little bit on things that make us happy: a nice meal, a new gadget, some fancy clothes.
So, while it sounds good in theory, saving cash doesn’t always happen.
Let’s hear from AskReddit users about money saving tips that just don’t seem to work for them.
You need the good stuff.
“Cheap coffee for me. I can absolutely taste the difference and it’s disgusting.
I don’t smoke or drink so when I treat myself to a coffee it’s gonna be a good one.
Starbucks is overrated. Costa is good. McDonald’s coffee is surprisingly good and a decent price.”
Just say no…to Costco.
“My pet peeve is telling me to shop at Costco because it’s cheaper.
I live alone so the portions of fresh things are just too big.
The membership and driving to a separate store doesn’t save me any money.”
Not cutting it.
“Cheap shampoo.
My hair looks like garbage with that stuff and I get sores on my head.”
Can be pricey.
“Gardening.
If you don’t have anything to garden with, it’s a little pricey. Also, if you don’t have the knowledge, the trial and error is costly of money and time.
In season produce bought at the farmers market is so low cost that I can’t seem to bring myself to garden.”
Peace of mind.
“For me, it’s get roommates and live somewhere cheaper.
I have PTSD from an old roommate pulling a knife on me, another ex-roommate SAing me, and I’m also a massive introvert.
Home is my happy place. I don’t drink or go to bars, my hobbies are v low cost, and so I spend more of my paycheck on housing costs than others might. Solely for peace of mind.
At the end of the day, money isn’t everything and quality of life is important. Being frugal means not spending money frivolously, but ensuring peace of mind and comfort isn’t frivolous.”
Not working out.
“Googling coupons!
Love the concept but the ones I find are always fake & unusable!”
Stay cool.
“I live in Texas, no way I’m turning this AC down, or working out outside.
I will pay those bills if it means I don’t have to live in this swamp a** humidity.”
No, thanks.
“Pay with cash.
I don’t mean making sure you have the money in the bank for big purchases but literally having bills on you at all times and only buying things with cash rather than card.
People who preach this say you spend less when you have to part with physical money, but I have found that to be the opposite with me.”
It depends…
“That 50/30/20 is a valid budgeting strategy.
No one talks about what to do when your debt payments are 50% of your take home income.”
Beauty products.
“If there’s one thing I refuse to be frugal on, it’s beauty products.
Lotion, shampoo & conditioner, soap. Even makeup, to a degree.
The last thing I need is a rash or a breakout from cheap stuff.”
Need good shoes.
“I can’t screw around with bad shoes at all.
If I’m choosing between not being able to walk (plantar fasciitis) or the $100 shoes that need to be replaced a few times per year, I’m doing the shoes.”
I said no!
“Coupons. They only have them for boxed, packaged, processed stuff that is not really whole food.
You never see coupons for produce, for meat, for flour, etc. And I think this is by design. They’re not going to trick me into buying stuff I don’t want.”
Stay frosty out there, fam!
