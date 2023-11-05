‘What am I doing wrong? Why are you crying?’ Woman Says Previous Owners Of Her New House Can’t Let It Go And Are Continually Showing Up Unannounced
by Laura Lynott
This young woman should be delirious to have bought a new house – but the old owners seem to be haunting it!
@jacimariesmith told her followers that she was “so excited” about owning a new home until she realised the previous owners just didn’t want to leave.
At first the old owners seemed to be perfect because they wanted their house to go to a young couple…
@jacimariesmith said: “The owners were very attached to their house,” she said. “They love it so much. They were really sad to sell it. And they specifically wanted it to go to like a young family or a young couple. They didn’t want it to go to investors, like which I can really respect. It turned out to be a pro for us because we got the house, right. But it has some cons.”
Uh oh…
She continued: “Normally the owners really aren’t home, like when you tour the house or when you want to come back to the house and look at it with a contractor, to see if you can do the things you’d want to it. That’s a normal thing to do. But usually the owners leave the house when you do that. So the first time we came to look at it, just in general, they were there, which was fine.”
And the story does not end there!
She added: “We started requesting that they wouldn’t be there for all of our other things….The wife also is like totally guilt tripping me the whole time. Every time she comes over she like has more requests and things that she’s saying like, ‘Please don’t take down plants in the front yard.’ ‘Please don’t do this.'”
Do these people know they SOLD the house?
What on earth is going on here?!
She added: “It kind of came to us closing on the house and we were supposed to be receiving the keys. The real estate agents is like, ‘No, I completely understand. This has been weird. I’ll get the keys for you guys. You guys don’t need to see them again.’ And we’re like, ‘Okay, perfect.'”
Did it stop there?
Of course not.
She concluded, “So, we thought we would never see them again. We successfully get the keys and have a cute little night. And our real estate agent is like, ‘He did say though, that he wanted to come back over because he has some tools for you guys to use because he left some tools in the garage.’… And we tell our real estate agent ‘Just tell him we’re fine. We have enough tools.’… Two days later we’re ripping up the floors and who pulls up in their car. I’ll give you a wild guess. The previous owner with a shovel….”
Good lord!
Go away!
Watch the full clip here because there’s more to this spooky tale…
@jacimariesmith
Replying to @Leyna 😭 has anyone else had this happen?! Terrified lol
Here’s what folks thought of the haunting of the old owners:
Spooooky….But I think they just miss their old home.
Perhaps you don’t know what you got, ’til it’s gone?
Maybe they’re just trying to be friendly?!
Well, let’s hope none of us have to go through a situation like this!
Very creepy!