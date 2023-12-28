Car Mechanic Reveals The 5 Top Vehicles That Cost A Fortune To Repair. – ‘Average repair was actually over $1,500.’
by Laura Lynott
The second hand car market is huge right now and there’s nothing worse than spending your hard-earned cash on a car you keep having to take back to the garage!
Well, if you want to hear a tip from a garage on the cars that need the most maintenance, this could be just for you.
@royaltyautoservice told their followers to watch out for five car makes that had the most repairs at their shop over the last two years and the claims will be a surprise to a lot of folk, particularly lovers of European cars.
A veteran mechanic said: “Alright, so I went over all the data for the last two years, just to see what the average repair order would be on the most expensive car, and we got the most expensive… So the most expensive though, starting with number five is Volkswagen.”
“Volkswagen, every one of these vehicles, the average repair order, meaning every time the vehicle comes in, the average repair order is over $1,000… So, it’s quite expensive. So, that’s a pretty high repair order….Number four, BMW…”
The mechanic said the cars sometimes had oil leaks and that this is “pretty common on European vehicles.”
He continued: “Number three Dodge Ram. I always say Dram. Blow me up in the comments. That’s fine. Ram trucks. These things have got motor problems, they leak oil, they have lifter issues…”
He added: “Number two, Land Rover… They just have lots of engine problems… And then number one, the Land Rover sister is Jaguar. And that average repair was actually over $1,500.”
Well, now, this is from a mechanic, but guys I gotta say I’ve been a VW owner and that car was perfect and very second hand. So, I guess as the man says, this is just his shop and experience, for anyone who wants to do their own research too!
