Crazy Roommates Force Woman Out Of Apartment, So She Gets Revenge And Takes Everything With Her

If you’ve never had the pleasure of living with roommates, I’m actually jealous of you.
The blame game with dirty dishes and arguments over chores are par for the course when you live with roommates, but this Redditor experienced something completely crazy when her roommates demanded she move out.
Check out the sweet sweet revenge she decided to share with the internet.
I moved out and took everything
It became apparent to me last week that my roommates were trying to drive me out of the house to get one of their boyfriends in on my lease.
When I told them I wanted to stay, they started staging incidents/messes around the house so they could yell at me for them and it all came to a head when they called a meeting with me two days ago.
Staging fake messes around the apartment? What is this a cartoon?
One of them had to hold the other back as she screamed at me that she hated me and I was not welcome in the building.
They proceeded to tell me that I contributed nothing to the house and wasted their space and that they had gotten in with the landlady and convinced her to not renew my lease in June.
Well that escalated quickly. And shame on the landlady for letting them just kick her out like that!
I spoke to the landlady and she acknowledged that they were out of hand and while she had given them the power to not renew my lease, she also said I could move out whenever and not pay for a single day I wasn’t there.
So, yesterday when my roommates both left to visit family (they are sisters), I immediately called everyone I knew and vacated the house of everything I owned. I took the curtains, the rugs, all the cat toys and even the cat tower that I had made with my mom.
Not the cat toys! Well, this is pretty much what those two roommates wanted, right?
You can’t get mad when you get exactly what you ask for!
I took all of their things off my shelves and other furniture and stacked them in the middle of the now nearly empty living room.
I snapped pictures of everything, handed the keys to the landlady and immediately left.
Remember that episode of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air where their house gets robbed and Will walks into an empty living room? I’m pretty much picturing exactly that.
I’ve blocked them on everything so I won’t get any angry messages, but I’m sure their faces will be priceless when they come home to a half-empty house with hundreds of dollars in storage and furniture gone.
So much for me not contributing anything to the house, now I actually don’t.
Reddit loved her genius revenge scheme, although many people were concerned about the now very-bored cat!
One person asked if she left the cat, and it turns out… she did!
But don’t worry… it’s fine.
Some people even wanted her to go further,
…and it turns out she already did!
And some people asked if anybody thought about that one meme.
Yeah, we all thought about it.
It worked a little too perfectly for this story not to include it!
Good for her, and good luck to those girls’ next roommate!
