Discover The Fast Food Copycats You Can Buy From Walmart. – ‘I can’t taste the difference.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, we think you’re going to want to pay close attention to what you’re about to hear from a TikTok user named Morgan.
She posted a video showing how you can buy copycat items from Walmart that taste just like those from fast food restaurants.
Morgan said, “Let’s start with sauce because what is life without it? Walmart’s Great Value brand has this chicken dipping sauce which is their version of Chick-fil-A sauce. I can’t taste the difference, my sister who works at Chick-fil-A can’t either, and this costs just over $2.”
That sounds like a pretty good deal!
Morgan then talked about Burger King’s Hershey pie.
She said, “I’m not usually a chocolate cream pie fan but this one is fantastic, but it’s actually just Edward’s chocolate cream pie. You can get two slices here for $3.74.”
Morgan also talked about seasoned honey butter that she says is on par with Texas Roadhouse, fill-ins for Taco Bell’s rolled chicken tacos (Delimex pictured below), and an alternative to the chicken fries at Burger King.
Yum!
Check out the video for the scoop!
@morganchompz
What did people have to say about these tasty tips?
One viewer shared what happened when they worked at Taco Bell.
Another TikTokker thinks Great Value is the good stuff!
And this person is impressed with one item in particular…
I’m gonna give some of these a shot!
This is good info, folks!
