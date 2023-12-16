‘For the past six years I haven’t paid any rent.’ – Guy Reveals The Job That Pays For All His Rent And Utilities With Little Experience
by Chris Allen
These days it seems like half our time is spent trying to find ways to keep the cost in our daily lives down.
One TikTok user has a little life hack that’s keeping rent a thing of the past for him.
The video begins with a stitch from another person who asks an almost ubiquitous question across America…
It’s frustrating!
We know inflation has gotten out of control these past few years, so the natural inclination is to look for ways to make our dollar go farther.
Well Aaron here has a great random tip!
He says, “I’m going to give you all a huge life hack. Are you ready?”
Ummm… yes!
He continues, “For the past six years I haven’t paid any rent, or an electricity bill, or a water bill.”
Wait… what?! How?!?!
He reveals his life hack, “I am a resident manager at a storage facility. You may not know this, but many storage facilities like to have someone who’s on the property at all times, so they give you a place to live. Currently I have a 3 bedroom apartment in Houston, Texas that I pay zero dollars for.”
He also says that to get a job such as this.. there is little to no experience required.
Ok…maybe Aaron is onto something.
I was a bit skeptical myself, but take a look for yourself:
@aaronalfordacts
#stitch with @Blaire ✨ Allison #lifehack
What are folks saying?
Well a common thought, mid-way through, was that Aaron lives in one particular place with no rent.
Others are genuinely considering this sage advice. And why not??
One commenter wants to use the Men In Black mind-erase pen on us all.
In the 21st century one thing’s for certain… you gotta think outside the box with your financial situation sometimes.
Like Lil Dicky said, “Save Dat Money”.
Enjoy that Tok? Check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.