Groom’s Brother Proposed At His Wedding So He Decides To Get Crazy Revenge By Hiring An Actor To Claim He’s Cheating On His Girlfriend
by Matthew Gilligan
Sibling rivalry is alive and well, my friends!
And I think the two brothers in this story are gonna need some serious family therapy to fix all the issues they’re dealing with.
Check out this “Pro Revenge” story from Reddit and see what you think.
Brother Ruined My Wedding By Proposing So I Ruined His Proposal.
“I (35m) have a young brother “Todd” (29m) who had a complicated birth and had to stay a month in the ICU and because of that my parents have always doted on him and almost denied him nothing, even if it was to the detriment of my sister “Abby” (32f) and I.
His brother isn’t very shy.
My brother drinks in the attention and has on more than one occasion made himself the center of attention at either my, my sister’s, or a cousin’s special event.
Because of this Abby and I have a strained relationship with Todd and our parents.
Unfortunately, Todd met and fell in love with “Lucy” (24f) who announced her own pregnancy at the baby shower my mom held for Abby.
When I proposed to my wife “Michelle” (30f) I just wanted to elope but she really wanted her family to be there so I invited my family out of obligation.
While out my best man “Jim” (35m) noticed a receipt from a jewelry store slipped out of Todd’s pocket.
He got the straight talk from his friend.
Jim confronted Todd about this which led to an argument.
Jim told me everything and I told Todd that he was no longer going to be a groomsman because I knew he was going to propose at my wedding.
Todd cried to our parents and which led to a blow out.
In my parents’ eyes, since Todd never admitted that he was going to propose to Lucy at my wedding I was unfairly judging him.
I refused and brought up Todd’s past behavior. My parents couldn’t refute this and got Todd to agree to not try anything at my wedding.
He gave his brother fair warning…
This wasn’t enough to convince me to let him be a groomsman but I warned him that if, as a guest, he’d try anything I would make him regret it.
Fast forward to the wedding and surprise surprise Todd walked over to Lucy and proposed to her during Michelle’s father-daughter dance and did it in a way so that EVERYONE would notice.
This was about to get really ugly.
Cue my revenge.
Jim and I had hired a woman to pretend to be Todd’s side piece who cornered Todd and Lucy and claimed that she was pregnant with his baby.
Todd denied this but when she called his phone, I gave her his number and messed with Todd’s phone to incriminate him, it didn’t look good.
Lucy threw the ring back at Todd and left in tears.
When Todd saw the smile on my face he knew that it was me and I didn’t respond to a single call/text from him or my parents until after the honeymoon.
Lucy has thrown Todd’s stuff out and has been denying access to their kid.
As you can imagine, his brother isn’t too happy…
Todd is furious and is demanding that I clear his name.
I sent him a text saying that I had no idea what he was talking about as well as a screenshot of a bill for the wedding and gave a vague message demanding reimbursement for half of the wedding costs.
Michelle knew the whole time what I was planning and gave me the green light after Todd ruined her moment with her dad.
I felt pretty good but now even Abby thinks I went too far.”
Let’s see how folks reacted.
This person said this guy was asking for it.
Another reader said he shouldn’t have dragged a little kid into it.
This person said he should have had him kicked out of the wedding.
One individual made some great points.
And this Reddit user said this might have gone a little bit too far.
So… probably an unpopular opinion, but that’s is insanely messed up.
This guy is definitely the ******* for doing this to his brother.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.