Manager Demands That Tech Support Stop Fixing A Non-Work Laptop. Only Problem… It’s The CEO’s Laptop.
by Trisha Leigh
You would think that more managers would read Reddit, so they could figure out what stupid mistakes they could easily avoid.
Like this one, for example.
OP works in tech support, and one day his CEO came down and asked him to work on unlocking a non-corporate laptop.
Because he’s the boss, OP said ok.
I was sitting in my office one slow day and the CEO walked in and he handed me an obviously non business laptop and asked if I could get it back up and running as it had a “very important thing” on it that was needed shortly.
As I wasn’t doing anything and he still signed my paycheck, I said “you got it sir!”
Then a middle manager showed up and laid into OP for working on a non-worked-issued computer. He was to call the person and tell them it was an unacceptable request.
Later a middle manager comes in and asks me to do something and I say “you’re number 2 in line” and pointed to the (obviously not corporate) laptop I was fixing.
Manager didn’t like that much and demanded I call whoever and tell them that it wasn’t acceptable for me to be working on personal equipment.
OP followed directions, putting the manager on the line with the CEO.
So I pulled out my cell and called.
Manager could only hear my half of the convo but what he heard was something like
“Hey Tom, I got Bob here telling me it isn’t acceptable for me to be working on your personal stuff and he wanted me to call you and tell you…”
So the CEO says put him on the phone.
“Oh sure, he’s right here, hang on”… and I handed the phone to the manager.
Then, OP was in trouble for following orders.
Manager started off saying “It’s not accepabl…” and then his eyes got REAL BIG and the rest of the conversation was “yes sir” and “no sir.”
He hung up and thundered “Why didn’t you tell me it was CEO’s laptop?!?!?””
And I said “you didn’t give me a chance and demanded I call them RIGHT NOW!!!!”
That’s the way it goes sometimes…
What did Reddit have to say?
They say this is one reason you should hear IT out, at least.
And yeah, being nice will go a long way.
They also like donuts.
You’ve gotta know who fries your bacon.
This is a cautionary tale, for sure.
Hopefully the manager learned his/her lesson, too.
