‘The party was very awkward after that.’ His Girlfriend’s Brother Popped A Proposal On Her Special Night, And He Stopped It In Its Tracks
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess you could go ahead and call this an indecent proposal…
But did the guy who took action in this story from Reddit act like a huge jerk?
He started his story by telling readers that his girlfriend was having a party to celebrate buying a new house.
AITA for ruining a proposal?
“My girlfriend just bought a house and is so excited.
She invited a ton of people over for a housewarming. She put so much work into everything.
The house looked amazing, and the food was delicious.
And then, a big surprise!
Right after dinner, while my girlfriend was getting dessert, her brother proposed to his girlfriend.
I was mad because he hijacked my girlfriend’s event that she worked so hard for.
So he stepped in.
Before she could answer I told him to sit down and quit being so rude and disrespectful to his sister.
He was mad, but his girlfriend looked so embarrassed.
They ended up leaving.
And things got weird…
The party was very awkward after that. A lot of people left early. My girlfriend’s mom was furious at me, because she wanted her son to stop living in sin and I ruined it.
My girlfriend said I was sweet but didn’t need to do that.
Her brother texted me calling me a prick.
Was I an ******* for telling them to have some class?”
Don’t steal someone else’s thunder!
Because someone will put you in your place!