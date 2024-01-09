Lazy Mechanic Refuses to Update Wrong Phone Number, So Guy Starts Taking Customer Calls And Costs Him $10K+
by Ryan McCarthy
Wrong number calls are usually pretty easy, tell the person they’ve made a mistake, and you never hear from them again.
But when a store is advertising your number as their own in huge advertisements, the phone calls can quickly get out of hand!
That’s exactly what happened to this user, but to make matters worse, when he asked them to update their sign with the new number, they refused!
Check out the ingenious way he got revenge!
If you make ME solve the problem, it’ll cost you money.
A local business (auto repair shop) changed their phone number for some reason, and a few months later when my family added a second phone line to the house, guess which number we were given?
It wasn’t that much of a pain since most of the customer base had the new number, but about 6 months later we start getting calls for this business several times a day.
So I finally ask one of the callers where he got the number from.
He tells me it’s on top of the business’s building in 3 foot high letters.
Really?
Yes, really… and it’s not gonna get better.
So I called the business.
“Hey…I’ve noticed that you still have your old number on top of your building and we’ve been getting a lot of your calls, would it be possible for someone to correct the sign or just paint over it?”
This is where I get told that’s it’s MY problem, and they don’t have the time to deal with it.
Click.
Oh, Ok..now I see….
So I figure it won’t take long to sort this out.
This smug mechanic had no idea who he was dealing with.
I start taking appointments. I tell a lady we’re having a special on tires, I can get her a complete set for $75 ($200 was average). I get a guy that needs a complete rebuild on his transmission, and how soon can we do it.
I tell him that since we aren’t very busy right now if he can get it in the shop by noon, I have a guy that can have it done by 6p the same day, and It’ll only cost him $750 (super cheap by the way).
I do this maybe 20-30 times over the course of a week or so.
The calls become less frequent and as I drive by the following week, I noticed that the sign is now just plain white.
I’m pretty sure that all in all I probably cost this guy about $10,000 or so in angry customers who showed up thinking they had an appointment and a great deal.
And sure enough, the calls soon stopped completely, probably on account of the angry customers who learned the sweet deals they had been offered were all lies!
Reddit absolutely loved this guy’s revenge, with users like this one shocked that the owner would forfeit so much business just out of laziness!
Most users shared their own wrong number stories!
Or this person, whose wrong number turned into a heartwarming rescue!
This user’s sabotaged a local radio station one digit away from their home phone number!
Or this comment, which shows some good can come out of wrong numbers, like getting a job!
That’s what happens when you’re lazy!
Score one for the good guys!
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.