Pinkberry Employee Got Fed Up With a Rude Customer, So They Ate Her Frozen Yogurt In Front Of Her
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever worked in customer service before, this video is going to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside…
A TikTokker who works at a Pinkberry frozen yogurt shop posted a video and showed viewers what happened when he got fed up with a customer that he just couldn’t deal with anymore.
This issue on this particular day happened to be with the size of the yogurt container. The customer claims it’s a small, but the worker insists that it’s a large.
The text overlay on the video reads, “This lady comes in EVERY night before closing and asks for refunds.”
The two went back and forth and the customer said, “You have ******* glasses on? You should be able to ******* see and I want a large, so make this **** correctly before I shove it down your **** throat.”
More text overlay reads, “I had enough for a week straight.”
The worker finally tells the customer to hand over the yogurt…and then he took a bite out of it!
The customer said, “What the **** is wrong with you?”
The employee then told the woman to get out of the store. When she insisted on speaking to the manager, he told her that he’s the head honcho.
Bam!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@alldramanew
Karen #karen #karens #karensgoingwild #karensoftiktok #karensgonewild #karen_os #drama #foryou #fyp
Here’s how people reacted.
This person thinks the cops might need to get involved.
Another individual LOVED this.
And one person summed it all up.
You love to see it!
Mess around and find out!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!