Teacher Said She Was Fired Because The Principal Received A Message From God About Her. – ‘And people wonder why there’s a teacher shortage.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess if you’re going to work for a faith-based organization, you should probably expect something like this to happen at some point…
A teacher named Cassidy posted a video on TikTok and shared a story about what happened to her at the school she where she worked.
Cassidy explained that she loved her job and her students but wasn’t too crazy about the paycheck. Everything seemed to be going just fine until the principal at her school stepped in…
She said, “Welcome to ‘how I got fired as an elementary school teacher. I graduated college 2019 went straight into teaching. That first year teaching was COVID year, I was a cute little 22-year-old, making it through, we did it.”
Cassidy added, “I taught for 2 years, I also, I taught at a private school instead of a public school because I thought that was like the dream like let’s teach at a private school. I exponentially made less than public school teachers. I was about six to seven thousand dollars less than the public school like right down the road.”
She then explained, “First year of teaching was obviously a little rough because it was COVID but I felt so accomplished like I absolutely loved my job. When year two rolled around I was very confident in my teaching, like I knew I was doing a really good job just by the comments that I would get from like the parents and like the students and like some of my co-workers I just felt good, like there’s obviously still a lot I needed to learn being a first year, second-year teacher but I felt really good that I was doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”
She said that the day after her review, she signed her new contract and took a trip out of state…and then she got a text message from her principal because he had some concerns…
She said she’d talk to him over the phone but he demanded a face-to-face meeting. They eventually settled on a Zoom call. Cassidy said, “So I get on a Zoom call with this man and he said you know what I…he said after our conversation yesterday I don’t think you’re passion is for teaching and actually God told me that that’s not your passion.”
Cassidy continued the story, “That’s so cool and interesting because God never told me that but that’s really cool that he’s only speaking through you because you’re a man. So he said because this isn’t your passion and God told me that this is not your passion I’m actually not gonna be renewing your contract anymore so you will not be teaching with us next year.”
She added, “And that blew my mind because of how much I had accomplished in that my passion was so towards the kids.”
What a weird thing to have to go through!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@cassidyeliseco
Feeling bold in 2023 so here’s how God “told my boss to fire me”❤️❤️❤️❤️ #oklahomaeducation #teacher #teachertok #exteachertiktok #falseteacher
That’s totally ridiculous!
Just my opinion, of course…
