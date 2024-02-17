Worker Said People’s Weight, Looks And Health Get Much Worse After They Get 9-To-5 Jobs
by Matthew Gilligan
I can relate to this story…
I used to work manual labor jobs for a long time where I was always on my feet and moving around…and since I’ve worked a desk job, I’ve definitely packed on a few pounds…
A woman named Suzi posted a video on TikTok and talked about how hard it is to be healthy when working a 9 to 5 office job.
She said, “The last thing I wanna ******* do after sitting in an office all damn day is go and work out, is go take care of my body. I wanna eat this ******* Chick-fil-A sandwich. Is that too much to ask?”
Suzi said that people might get “ugly and fat” after they get office jobs and added that she’s been having some health issues because it’s hard to take care of herself with her current job.
She said, “I don’t wanna do anything besides ******* lay my *** down when I get home from work, OK?”
Suzi continued, “The last thing I wanna do after a long day at work is go and jog on the treadmill, go and take a nice walk. No, I wanna lay my *** down, get a big thing of tuna salad, a big thing, like a pizza, and just shove it in my mouth and watch Netflix, OK? That’s all I wanna do.”
Suzi also said that she was much more active in college when walking to and from class was the norm.
Check out what people had to say about this.
