Subway Customer Calls Them Out For Chnging The Price Of The $5 Dollar Footlong. – ‘They’re charging 12 bucks for that?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Remember that famous “Five Dollar Footlong” song from Subway?

Who could forget?!?!

Well, those days are long gone, my friends…

And a TikTokker named Matt posted a video and told viewers about what caused him to post this particular video.

Matt said, “I had to set foot in a Subway for the first time. I haven’t walked in there since Jersey Mike’s showed up. They’re charging 12 bucks for that ******* footlong now? Are you kidding me?”

He then added, “There was a song about how cheap these sandwiches were.”

Matt said he ended up ordering a 6-inch sandwich instead and said, “We gotta put these places outta business Even the ****** food is too expensive to eat.”

In an interview, Matt said, “Subway was something I used to eat on my 30 minute break while working at Blockbuster in college. Scraping together like 5 bucks and change and getting a sandwich I could potentially turn into two meals was huge.”

He added, “That’s why it shocked me. I just don’t know what a starving college kid with no money can easily eat anymore. Especially since half the videos on my For You Page are young people who can’t find a job.”

Matt then admitted, “Truthfully, this was a comedy video. I said that as a shorthand for ‘why are we letting this happen?’ I don’t think me or any group of people can truly put Subway out of business. But maybe if we stopped going there for a bit, they’d have to do something to win us back. I just saw that McDonald’s has officially abandoned the value consumer’ in pursuit of people with more money. That just seems to go against the entire idea of a fast drive thru restaurant.“

Here’s what he had to say.

Now check out how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer thinks they know what’s causing this.

Another TikTok user favors another sandwich shop.

And this person thinks there’s some price gouging going on.

I can still hear the “Five Dollar Footlong” song in my head…

Those were the days…

