Subway Customer Calls Them Out For Chnging The Price Of The $5 Dollar Footlong. – ‘They’re charging 12 bucks for that?’
Remember that famous “Five Dollar Footlong” song from Subway?
Who could forget?!?!
Well, those days are long gone, my friends…
And a TikTokker named Matt posted a video and told viewers about what caused him to post this particular video.
Matt said, “I had to set foot in a Subway for the first time. I haven’t walked in there since Jersey Mike’s showed up. They’re charging 12 bucks for that ******* footlong now? Are you kidding me?”
He then added, “There was a song about how cheap these sandwiches were.”
Matt said he ended up ordering a 6-inch sandwich instead and said, “We gotta put these places outta business Even the ****** food is too expensive to eat.”
In an interview, Matt said, “Subway was something I used to eat on my 30 minute break while working at Blockbuster in college. Scraping together like 5 bucks and change and getting a sandwich I could potentially turn into two meals was huge.”
He added, “That’s why it shocked me. I just don’t know what a starving college kid with no money can easily eat anymore. Especially since half the videos on my For You Page are young people who can’t find a job.”
Matt then admitted, “Truthfully, this was a comedy video. I said that as a shorthand for ‘why are we letting this happen?’ I don’t think me or any group of people can truly put Subway out of business. But maybe if we stopped going there for a bit, they’d have to do something to win us back. I just saw that McDonald’s has officially abandoned the value consumer’ in pursuit of people with more money. That just seems to go against the entire idea of a fast drive thru restaurant.“
I can still hear the “Five Dollar Footlong” song in my head…
Those were the days…
