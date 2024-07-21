Her Boyfriend Gave Her Gold Earrings For Her Birthday, But She Reacted Negatively Because She Only Wears Silver.

Well, this young woman simply sounds like she’s a delight to be in a relationship with!

AITA for being ungrateful about gold earrings when I only wear silver? “Recently, I (21F) had my birthday and my boyfriend (21M)(of 3 years) took me out to dinner. After we had our meal he told me he had gotten a gift for me. Now usually, when he gets me gifts its never been too fancy, (e.g. last year he got me a pair of shoes I’ve been wanting and some flowers. We’re both only in our early 20s and in college so neither of us have a lot of money so I never expected too much in terms of gifts.

So when I saw the box of a company I would never even dare to look at, I was extremely excited. But when he opened the box I saw a pair of gold earrings and my smile shrunk. I asked him why he would get me something gold if I only wear silver. He apologised but I was still a bit annoyed. And I realised he started becoming more frustrated on our way to his car. I could tell my reaction was bugging him and eventually he dropped me off at my apartment without coming inside and didn’t even let me take the gift. I didn’t want my night ruined so I had some of my girls over and so I wasn’t really on my phone. The morning after my birthday I realised he had called me twice and sent me a message.

To paraphrase, he basically said that he didn’t realise it would be such a big deal and he never pays attention to my jewellery because he finds me beautiful with or without it – and guys just generally don’t care about jewellery. I’m pretty torn now because I think I may have overreacted and seemed ungrateful. On the other hand, we’ve been dating for over 3 years and he doesn’t even know what jewellery I like.”

