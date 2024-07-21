Her Boyfriend Gave Her Gold Earrings For Her Birthday, But She Reacted Negatively Because She Only Wears Silver.
Well, this young woman simply sounds like she’s a delight to be in a relationship with!
In case you couldn’t tell, I’m being 100% sarcastic…
And you’ll see what I mean after you read the story she wrote on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
Read on and see if you think she did anything wrong.
AITA for being ungrateful about gold earrings when I only wear silver?
“Recently, I (21F) had my birthday and my boyfriend (21M)(of 3 years) took me out to dinner.
After we had our meal he told me he had gotten a gift for me.
Now usually, when he gets me gifts its never been too fancy, (e.g. last year he got me a pair of shoes I’ve been wanting and some flowers.
We’re both only in our early 20s and in college so neither of us have a lot of money so I never expected too much in terms of gifts.
She wasn’t crazy about this…
So when I saw the box of a company I would never even dare to look at, I was extremely excited.
But when he opened the box I saw a pair of gold earrings and my smile shrunk. I asked him why he would get me something gold if I only wear silver.
He apologised but I was still a bit annoyed. And I realised he started becoming more frustrated on our way to his car.
I could tell my reaction was bugging him and eventually he dropped me off at my apartment without coming inside and didn’t even let me take the gift.
I didn’t want my night ruined so I had some of my girls over and so I wasn’t really on my phone.
The morning after my birthday I realised he had called me twice and sent me a message.
Hmmm…
To paraphrase, he basically said that he didn’t realise it would be such a big deal and he never pays attention to my jewellery because he finds me beautiful with or without it – and guys just generally don’t care about jewellery.
I’m pretty torn now because I think I may have overreacted and seemed ungrateful.
On the other hand, we’ve been dating for over 3 years and he doesn’t even know what jewellery I like.”
Now check out what folks had to say on Reddit.
One reader said she’s an *******.
This person said she’s NTA.
Another Reddit user spoke up.
This person chimed in.
What a brat! Good grief!
