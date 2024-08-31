She Was More Competent And Experienced Than The New Hire, So She Ordered New Appliances Instead Of Fixing The Existing Ones

It’s a risky move to pass over an experienced staffer for a promotion.

They will feel slighted and have enough clout and experience to know how to hit ’em where it where it hurts while expressing their frustration and contempt.

Watch a case of this play out in this story.

Pass me over for promotion? Everyone gets new appliances. The management company for my apartment complex passed over the woman who’d been here for 25 years for a new guy who doesn’t know his *** from his elbow. He’s one of those Neanderthal types with vacant eyes and his mouth always hanging slightly open.

So she released her frustration in a satisfying way.

So this lovely woman now decides that her precious mission to save the company money is fruitless and will never gain her praise or compensation like she’d hoped. So, suddenly, when I made my fourth complaint about my dishwasher, she just ordered me a new one.

And it was pretty pricey.

A/C unit not working well? Let’s get you a brand new more efficient one. One button on your microwave stopped working? Here’s a new one. It’s great and I bet they’re regretting it now.

Here’s what folks are saying.

Good point. She’d need to hold the new person accountable.

True! You’d need to justify it. I don’t support throwing someone under the bus to cover yourself, though. Even if they’re incompetent.

It saddens me, too, although the tenants are probably glad.

It does seem risky! But I can’t justify nepotism unless it involves competence and experience.

This. Saving costs doesn’t mean much if they have a lot of complaints to manage, plus bad reviews.

Great insight. It doesn’t sound like a pleasant place to live because of what she was doing. That’s bad optics for the company.

I wonder how much it all cost.

