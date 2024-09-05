Why Behaviorists Think Animals Do That Adorable “Sploot”

There’s not much that’s more interesting or adorable than spending some time watching our adorable animals do their thing around the house.

And you know how dogs, squirrels, and handful of other animals “sploot?”

Flat on their bellies, four legs akimbo?

It turns out behaviorists think they know why they do it.

While there might be no scientific research or articles out there that outline the specific usefulness or efficacy of splooting, plenty of theories are out there.

The most popular one is that is has something to do with keeping them cool in the heat.

Humans release excess heat in the form of sweat, and as the moisture evaporates off our skin, it cools down. Horses and monkeys also sweat, dogs and birds pants, etc etc.

The theory is that the sploot assists when panting isn’t doing the trick.

The shaded ground, the tiled floor, or a nice rock (if you’re a squirrel) will likely transfer some much needed lower temperatures right into your skin.

This is the way cold-blooded animals help regulate their body temperature using the environment, so it makes sense.

Other experts think maybe it’s just comfortable.

This is the kind of research I need in my life.

Especially if it comes with pictures.

