His Girlfriend Wanted His Thoughts On Her Planned Tattoo, But Wasn’t Pleased When He Provided His Honest Opinion

For many people, tattoos are an important form of art, self-expression, and personality.

What happens if someone you love asks you what you think about them getting a large tattoo across their chest and you don’t think it would look good?

That is the situation the boyfriend in this story was put in, and now his girlfriend is angry that he was honest with her about how he thinks it will look.

Read on for details and see what you think.

AITA for disagreeing with my girlfriend getting more tattoos? Me(31m) and my girlfriend(30f) have been together for 2 years. We love each other deeply and both believe that we are soulmates. I try my best to be supportive of everything that she does and all of her interests. My girlfriend had half a sleeve of tattoos when we started dating.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

I don’t mind tattoos but feel like there’s a limit where i find them to be a bit too much. She doesn’t have that many and i love the ones that she has now. Tattoos are a big interest of hers and over the course of our relationship she has gotten another tattoo which I also supported and didn’t mind, I was just happy that she liked it.

That is a big change.

Since then she has stated that she’s very interested in getting one across her chest. I feel that such a tattoo would be a big change in appearance and I don’t think it would look good. I always respond that I’m not sure about such a tattoo. I understand that it’s her body and that i have no say in what she does to it.

It’s important to note that she asked what he thinks about it.

Today she comes up to me brimming with excitement stating that she’s getting the tattoo that she’s been talking about and asks me what i think about it. I tell her that it’s her body and she can do whatever she likes, but I think that I prefer the amount of tattoos she has currently and that I don’t think I would like the tattoo. I could tell that she was crushed with what i had to say with her emotions slowly changing from sadness to anger directed at me. She asked me how i would feel if she told me to stop enjoying one of my interests.

Sounds like he is being more than supportive.

I tell her that I love her more than anything in the world and I very much support her decision to do whatever she wants with her body, but that i think she would look better without it and that she has every right to disregard my opinion. Now she’s mad at me, ignoring and stonewalling me, telling me that she is very sad over what i said and that she wants to be left alone while glaring at me with cold eyes. I feel horrible for what I said. She won’t even respond to me when I tell her that I love her and I don’t know what to do. AITA?

She asked for your opinion and you gave it to her (in a very nice way), she can be hurt but I don’t get being mad.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This person says he was honest and respectful.

Yup, everyone can have preferences.

The only alternative he had was to lie.

Here is a commenter who thinks he shouldn’t have started dating her if he doesn’t like tattoos.

This person thinks he just answered honestly.

She asked a question and then got upset when she got an honest answer.

That almost never works out well.

