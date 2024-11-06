She Sends A Friendly Farewell Facebook Message To A Former Coworker, But She Misreads It And Blocks Her Over A Simple “I Miss You”

After leaving a male-dominated workplace, a woman tried to reach out to a coworker she enjoyed chatting with, only to find her message misinterpreted.

Despite being happily married, the coworker unfriended and blocked her for saying, “I miss you,” which sparked confusion and concern about boundaries and intentions.

Read on for the story!

AITAH for telling a coworker “I miss you” when she’s in a relationship? So I (30f) worked in a male dominated industry this past year, and I quit this past week. I had a coworker (33f) who I really liked and got along with. We didn’t hang out or anything, but we were Facebook friends and we would chat at work.

Ain’t nothing like a work BFF.

Important for context: she’s engaged to her girlfriend of 3 years. I am happily married to my husband. This coworker walked out a week before my last day. Yesterday, I discovered she was the boss at a tire shop. I went to send her a Facebook message, but noticed she had unfriended me. Confused, I sent her this message: “Hey fam. I just wanted to let you know I got done last week. I couldn’t handle the BS. I’m going to buy all of my tires from you for now on. I miss you.” Her response, 24 hours later: “I don’t know if I gave you the wrong impression, since we only ever talked about customers, but it is HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE for you to miss me. I am happily married and I am not interested at all.”

Uhhh, excuse me?

I was completely baffled. First, I’m straight. I’ve never had any interest in women romantically. I’m also extremely happy and devoted to my husband and I would never do anything to compromise our relationship. I responded “I am also happily married. I meant I miss you, friend.” As I was typing the message, she blocked me. I told my husband soon after and he thought it was odd, but I may have crossed the line a little with “I miss you.” I have the urge to delete all of my social media, I’m so weirded out by the thought that anyone would ever insinuate I am making inappropriate advances.

Kinda weird, right?

At least, Reddit thinks so.

This person thinks the wife is probably a bit insecure.

This person thinks it’s not even about her at all.

And this person relates, and still think it’s odd as heck.

Guess the only thing she’ll miss now is her coworker’s ability to read a friendly vibe.

Some people really need to chill!

