His Coworker Is Mad That He Refused To Cosign A Personal Loan, But He Thinks His Financial Security Is More Important

It’s one thing to trust a coworker.

It’s another thing to ask your coworker to trust you so much that they would be willing to put their financial security on the line for your family.

In today’s story, a coworker asks another coworker to cosign a personal loan, and when he says no, she gets really upset.

Now, he wonders what he should do.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for Refusing to Cosign a Colleague’s Personal Loan? I (26M) work in a niche government sector where we all know each other quite well. Recently, a colleague of mine, let’s call her Pri (25 probably, F), approached me with a request that left me in a difficult position. Pri is a trustworthy and reliable person, and we have a good working relationship. Just to be clear it is purely platonic. I know she is an honest person.

Pri asked for his financial help.

She asked me to cosign a personal loan of ₹10 lakh for her. She needs the money to buy a shop in her native village, which she believes will significantly improve her husband’s financial situation. I have zero debt and have always been cautious about my financial commitments. Despite my trust in Pri, I felt uncomfortable taking on the responsibility of such a large loan. I explained my concerns to her, saying, “I understand how important this is for you, but I am not comfortable cosigning a loan of this magnitude. It’s a significant financial responsibility, and I am not in a position to take that on.”

He feels bad and wonders if he made the wrong decision.

Pri became furious and emotional, saying, “I thought you trusted me! This shop is crucial for my family’s future, and the bank won’t accept my husband as a cosigner because he is unemployed. I really need your help.” I felt terrible for saying no, but I stood my ground. It’s not about trust, it’s about my own financial security and comfort level. I just don’t believe in loan. Yes, a Dave Ramsey fan. Now, Pri is barely speaking to me, and I feel guilty for not helping her out. However, I still believe that I made the right decision for my own financial well-being. So, AITA for refusing to cosign her loan?

It’s valid for him to want to protect his financial future.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader points out why cosigning would be a bad idea.

Another reader thinks Pri is the one who behaved badly.

Here’s a warning not to cosign for anyone no matter what.

This person points out why cosigning would be quite risky.

She must be pretty desperate to even ask, but that means cosigning would be even riskier.

He definitely made the right call.

