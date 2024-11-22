Mom Didn’t Respond Favorably About A New Tattoo, So Her Child Got Revenge Via Apple TV

Sometimes parents don’t approve of their children’s choices.

Sometimes parents also don’t understand technology as well as their children.

In today’s story, one mom isn’t all too happy about her child’s choice to get a tattoo and has a bunch of questions about passwords and a money transfer.

Her child decides to get back at her for her annoying attitude via Apple TV.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

I will physically explode if I don’t tell someone about this right now It’s random and not that serious but I have to get this out lol. Got my first big tattoo today. I’ve been planning it for years and was really excited about it. My family aren’t super into tattoos but I sent it to our group chat anyway.

Her mom didn’t respond in a way she liked.

My mum (who is often nasty for no real reason) responds ‘How much did that cost you?! Send me my money.’ I never borrow money – I just needed physical cash a few days ago and my mum had some so she gave that to me and I bank transferred her. She obviously didn’t see the transfer, ok, but is it hard to ask nicely?? I was so salty lol. But I politely point out that I actually sent it already, she ignores me, no worries but I’m still quietly annoyed.

She noticed that the mom was watching an Apple TV show.

About an hour later, she messages me asking how to log in to my Apple TV. I’d recommended a tv show and gave her my login details last week but she was having issues logging in. I didn’t open the message and instead chose to sit in my little petty satisfaction bubble. After a few frustrated messages I stop hearing from her. Check my Apple TV app and see that yes, she managed to log in, and had started watching that tv show. I’ve watched it and I know that it hooks you GOOD in the first 15-20 minutes, on the edge of your seat waiting to find out what’s happening kinda thing.

She changed the login info.

So…. I wait until I know she’d be right into it. Log into my account. Change password. Log out of all devices. Not even two minutes later, she’s messaging me on all platforms trying to get me to help her log in. Like fully blowing up my phone with messages lol. I haven’t opened a single message, stayed inactive on all platforms, she’ll think I’m asleep. I’m really sitting here kinda scared (?? I don’t know why) but exhilarated.

Mom is going to regret at least not faking excitement over the tattoo.

Sounds like the mom might have to pay for her own Apple TV subscription.

About time, right?

