After Making A Couple Of Mistakes During Training, His Boss Would Never Let Him Off Probation. So He Eventually Got A Different Job And Helped To Recruit Several Top Employees Away From His Old Boss.

Revenge on a horrible boss that cost me 10K + a lot of self confidence. Here I was, bright eyed and bushy tailed having just graduated college, looking for my first “professional” job. I took the first reasonable offer. It was a 3 month contract to hire position as an analyst. How they said it would work: 3 months as a contractor no benefits at $15.5 an hour; I live in MD so we have a high cost of living, once the contract period ended I would get full benefits and a raise to $21 per hour. I’ll spare you the details on the benefits, but basically an extra $500 per month in value. The job started off awesome, worked daily with 10 other kids my age. My boss at the time was a great human being, the pinnacle of a boss. 1 month into my residency he left for greener pastures, leaving a void in the power structure, the “team lead” got promoted to manager, she was not the pinnacle of bosses or even a nice human being.

When the original boss left so did 2 of our team members (they both only gave 1 weeks notice, and were completely check out) naturally the work had to flow down, I was grasping the job rather quickly so I got some of the more advanced reporting duties. The first time running the report I messed up, the end user politely informed me, awesome! I run it again, mess up a second time. End user understanding I was new, lets me know again. So I go to one of my co-workers to get assistance, the report was still wrong, WHAT!!! That was the 3rd time so the end user told my boss (totally understandable). We have a meeting, she asked why I didn’t ask for help, I told her I did.

Theses 3 errors were held against me for the next 9 months. At my 3 month review time she informed me that I could not be trusted so my contract period would be extended. Ok, I deserve that, I messed up. So I decide to put in an extra hour per day, learned the system well and preformed everything perfectly for the next 2 months. At the 4 month period she said I still could not be trusted, she cited the 3 errors in my first 2 months as the reason. This went on for a total of 9 months after my contract should have been up. Every month she said we will see how you are progressing next month. I didn’t want to change jobs for fear of being labeled as a “job hopper.” So I stuck it out just trying to make it a year.

On the 10th month I finally said enough and started looking for a new job. I asked the new team lead (he was an awesome guy and was always in my corner) if I could use him as a reference as 15.5 was not paying the bills, I was working 2 jobs to make ends meet, with no end in sight. The following month I was offered the full time position. But the ball was already rolling. I aced 2 interviews with new companies and was offered a position for 57,500 which I got through a recruiter. 3 weeks after finally becoming full time I put my 2 weeks in. I didn’t bash her in my exit interview, no reason to rock the boat because if I was really as bad as she said I was, I would get canned at the new job. Said my goodbyes and started plotting my revenge. It has now been 9 month since I left that job. I have poached 4 of her best employees and gotten them new jobs, all through the same recruiter (made that dude so much money). Mind you these were people who felt the same way about the nameless boss and were ecstatic to be leaving.

She is now is no longer the manager of the team, she got moved to a new role, she was always very good at her job, but lacked the interpersonal skills to be a manager. So the 4th person I got a job just got his written offer today (to work with me at my new company). He is the only person that knows how to process files on the team, as the other file guy just put in his 2 weeks as well. MUHAHAHAHAH She is out of luck. I did this all because the reason why I didn’t get hired full time was because she didn’t like me. She cost me 10K in salary and 3 in benefits after my 3 month contract shoulda been over. Not to mention how taxing it was on me as a person I hated coming into work everyday. I feel bad for some of my old co-workers they now have mandatory 10 hours of overtime per week because the team is in shambles. There are 3 more people I would like to get new jobs, the work environment there sucks and they are my friends.

