Employee Uses Saved-Up Sick Days Before Leaving Their Job, But Boss Pushes Back And Demands A Doctor’s Note. So They Explain The Situation To Their Doctor And They Get An Epic Note.

Sometimes, policies around leave days can feel unfair, especially when they operate on a “use it or lose it” system.

What would you do if you had earned a pile of sick leave but were told it wouldn’t be paid out when you left? Would you let it go to waste? Or would you find a way to use it before walking out the door?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this exact situation and refuses to let these hard-earned days go to waste. Here’s what happened.

Using my leave days I was leaving a job that I had been working at for 5 years. Over that time, I earned a lot of sick leave that I rarely used. I was informed that my sick leave would not be paid out when I leave, and it is essentially a “use it or lose it” kind of deal. I didn’t want to go crazy, so about two months before I was leaving, I started taking Monday off each week. Nobody complained, and my work still got done, and I was able to use some of those saved-up sick days without feeling like I was just going to leave them behind. About a month into this, my boss called me on a Monday morning and left a voicemail saying if I was going to have any more sick days, I needed a doctor’s note and that included a note for the day he called.

He got a doctor’s appointment and the note he needed.

I scrambled and got a last-minute doctor’s appointment somehow so I could get the note. I explained the situation to my doctor, hoping he would give me a note for that day. My doctor said, “Well, MarkyMe, I’ve got some bad news. It’s my professional opinion that you need to be on a week of bed rest at home just to be on the safe side.” He handed me a slip that said I should not return to work until the following Tuesday. I took the week off and strolled into my boss’s office. I smiled as I handed him my doctor’s note.

Bravo! That doctor deserves a nice raise for that one!

In fact, there should be a law that requires companies to pay out sick days or allow employees to take them before they expire.

