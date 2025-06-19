The Shirk Report – Volume 845

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Heart of gold

– She’s skirting the issue

– Full-sized gundam in Kyoto City, Japan

– The process of hot forging

– Puma: Limited edition

– “No, no, no, no, no…Yes!”

– Summer Milky Way arch

– Airplane’s contrails as it passes another plane

– Master meowfu

– Only your mom can do this

– A room full of sunflowers for a Van Gogh exhibit

– Nature’s traffic jam

– Monorail track switching

– The power of a beaver dam during heavy rain

– All the world is a picnic spot

– Jupiter in extreme close-up

– Satisfying representation of how healing happens

– A classic in Brooklyn

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– What Does the “Q” in “Q-Tip” Stand for?

– Hugh Mangum’s book of barbecue recipes brings international flair to the grill

– This Chatbot Promises to Help You Get Over That Ex Who Ghosted You

– What to do if you find a baby bird out of its nest

– How Colin Jost Became a Joke

– People Reveal the Jobs That Might Be Way Overpaid

– Lost in the Sauce

– The Four Worst Reasons to Sell Your Home

– Webb discovers a distant moon has an intriguing similarity to Earth

– Where Did All the Minivans Go?

5 VIDEOS