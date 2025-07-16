A FedEx Delivery Driver Thought This Woman’s Sleeping Dog Had Passed Away, So She Alerted The Owner

I think anyone would be alarmed by a sight like this!

A TikTokker named Martina posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the alarming/ultimately humorous interaction a FedEx driver had with her dog.

The footage comes from Martina’s doorbell camera and viewers can see that a motionless dog was laying on the porch.

A FedEx driver drives walked on to the porch and noticed that the dog wasn’t moving, even after she tried to get its attention.

The delivery woman said, “Oh my gosh.”

She then said via the doorbell camera, “Hello, I’m so sorry to tell you, but I think your dog passed away out back.”

The delivery driver continued, “He’s laying here right now, but I don’t think he’s here anymore.”

The woman then approached the dog and, wouldn’t you know it, it finally sprang to life!

That’s a relief!

In the video’s caption, Martina wrote, “If you are our FedEx driver, we are sorry for this encounter. Thank you for your concern.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

If only all delivery drivers were this courteous…

