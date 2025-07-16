July 16, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A FedEx Delivery Driver Thought This Woman’s Sleeping Dog Had Passed Away, So She Alerted The Owner

by Matthew Gilligan

delivery driver on a porch

TikTok/@martinakramer12

I think anyone would be alarmed by a sight like this!

A TikTokker named Martina posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the alarming/ultimately humorous interaction a FedEx driver had with her dog.

driver on a porch

TikTok/@martinakramer12

The footage comes from Martina’s doorbell camera and viewers can see that a motionless dog was laying on the porch.

A FedEx driver drives walked on to the porch and noticed that the dog wasn’t moving, even after she tried to get its attention.

The delivery woman said, “Oh my gosh.”

She then said via the doorbell camera, “Hello, I’m so sorry to tell you, but I think your dog passed away out back.”

fedex driver on a porch

TikTok/@martinakramer12

The delivery driver continued, “He’s laying here right now, but I don’t think he’s here anymore.”

The woman then approached the dog and, wouldn’t you know it, it finally sprang to life!

That’s a relief!

In the video’s caption, Martina wrote, “If you are our FedEx driver, we are sorry for this encounter. Thank you for your concern.”

woman with a dog on a porch

TikTok/@martinakramer12

Here’s the video.

@martinakramer12

If you are our fedex driver, we are sorry for this encounter. Thank you for your concern 😂😂 #fypシ #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #fedex #fedexdriver #fedexdogguy #deaf #deadasleep #dog

♬ Stealthy mischief(1088178) – KBYS

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.08.18 AM A FedEx Delivery Driver Thought This Womans Sleeping Dog Had Passed Away, So She Alerted The Owner

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.08.40 AM A FedEx Delivery Driver Thought This Womans Sleeping Dog Had Passed Away, So She Alerted The Owner

And this individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 10.08.58 AM A FedEx Delivery Driver Thought This Womans Sleeping Dog Had Passed Away, So She Alerted The Owner

If only all delivery drivers were this courteous…

