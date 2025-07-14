July 14, 2025 at 4:48 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 848

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Supercell storm over wildflower field
It’s all about your chemistry
K-9 nurse
Get down on it
Hohenzollern Castle in Germany “floats above the fog”
Bat origami
Dick Van Dyke and his great grandson are 100 years apart
Gorgeous mountain river
“I’m still waiting…”
Cartoon idea
AT-AT Walker in action
We are cooked
DIY projects
Who needs a Switch 2 when you have this bad boy at home?
Clocks
LEGO animal by artist Sean Kenney
When you master the quadruple thumb’s up
Bridges posing as cathedrals
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

These real-world destinations inspired the most popular video games
Scientists Just Discovered a Lost Ancient Culture That Vanished
Treat Yourself to a Cute Little Briefcase Full of Soup
China Takes on Student Cheating by Shutting Off AI Nationwide During Exams
People Share Their Deepest, Darkest Fears
We’re secretly winning the war on cancer
What happens when our brain goes blank
How Malfunctioning Sharks Transformed the Movie Business
This Teen Turned Their Grounding Around Until They Had the Power
A Sweet TikTok Trend Is Actually Helping People Deepen Their Friendships

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

