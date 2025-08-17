Annoying Customers Demand A Discount On Top Of The 60% Off They’re Already Getting, But The Employee Won’t Budge

Imagine working at a specialty store where everything is pretty expensive. If a customer was surprised at how much the items cost, would you give them a discount if they asked, or would you stick to the price?

In today’s story, two customers demand a discount on top of the sale price, but the employee isn’t about to give in even when they claim to know the owner.

Let’s read all the details.

Customer decides to call my boss because I won’t give her a special deal I work at, what I can only describe as, a specialty antique store. The store isn’t doing too hot for business and my coworker and I have been in the process of running a 60% off sale to clear our inventory for a bit now. This story takes place in November-ish.

It was a quiet day at work at first.

It’s a Wednesday and I’m working alone, which is pretty common. The town where I work is a tourist town, so no one really comes in during the week. Just as I was thinking about how dead it was, a woman came in and barged up to the counter. We’ll call her Martha. Martha was an older woman and she dragged along her sister, who we’ll call Kate, with her.

They were looking for something in particular.

They approached me and asked me about a product they were looking for, which we didn’t have. I informed them we didn’t have what they wanted, but we had a few similar items. They decided to look around and they each picked out a few things they found interesting. Now, I didn’t mention this before, but the price range of the items at the store where I work are really high. The most expensive item we have is 7000 dollars and the cheapest is about 110, hence the store closure.

Martha didn’t expect her order to cost so much.

Well, Martha brought up her items to me and I rang them up. Her total, with 60% off, was well over 1000 dollars. She saw her total and narrowed her eyes at me. Martha: That can’t be my total. You didn’t take 60% off. Me: I did. I can show you the receipt. M: Re-ring me. I don’t believe that number.

Martha did her own math.

I was annoyed, but I did what she asked. I re-rang all her items and I got the same total. She gets upset and pulls out her phone calculator and does the math and her total is less than what I have. She shows me her phone and it’s close to what I got, but not quite. I realize she didn’t add tax on her purchase. I explain that there’s tax and we add it before we take the percentage off of the items and she argues with me, round and round. Finally, she gives up and offers her card to me with a huff.

Kate didn’t seem to think 60% off was enough of a discount.

But wait, we haven’t talked about her sister yet, huh? Martha goes to hand me her card and Kate intercepts, saying “Wait, wait, wait. Surely there’s something you can do. We spent a lot of money here. Give us a better deal.” I didn’t even know how to react, honestly. I remember being surprised, but I said, “Sorry. I can’t do that.” Kate pushed, “You have to give us a better deal. We’ve been in before.”

Martha backed up Kate.

I, again, say, “I can’t do that. You’re getting 60% off as it is, that’s enough.” Martha was mad now, of course. She tells me I *must* give them a discount because they know the owner. I’m like, that’s definitely BS, but okay. Martha threatens to call my boss and, because my boss is really cool. I said “Okay, call her then.”

It wasn’t that easy.

As expected, Martha “didn’t have her number right now” and asked me for it. I said I wasn’t going to give my boss’ number out to a stranger, but I’d take Martha’s number and let my boss know she wanted to talk. Martha seemed satisfied with that and she left her number and paid for her goods. I called my boss after she left and told her about the situation. My boss apologized to me for having to deal with Martha and told my coworker and I not to give her or her sister a discount in the future.

How annoying! It sounds like the boss does know Martha and Kate though since she apologized for them, but it also doesn’t sound like she’s very fond of them.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Liar, liar, pants on fire!

This person is annoyed when customers use phone calculators.

I would think this would make sense.

Yup, this is probably what really happened.

Nobody is entitled to a discount.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.