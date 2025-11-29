The Powerful And Majestic Bald Eagle Boasts An Intimidating And Iconic Screech, Right? Well, Not Exactly.

Way back in 1782 the United States put the bald Eagle on the Great Seal of the country, and it has been associated with America ever sense. Oddly enough, however, it was not named as the official national bird until President Joe Biden signed a bill on Christmas Eve 2024.

That small oversight aside, the Bald Eagle has been the Bird of the United States for a very long time, and it was an excellent choice. The bald eagle is an intimidating bird that flies over many areas in the United States. It is an excellent hunter, and it really does have a sense of majesty to it whether it is high up in the skies or looking down from its massive nest.

Then there is the intimidating screech of the bald eagle, which is as iconic as it is recognizable, right?

Well, not exactly. The brilliant screech that most people associate with the bald eagle is a fake. The noise that most people associate with the bald eagle actually comes from the red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis). Its screech is commonly dubbed over that of a bald eagle for commercials, movies, TV shows, and just about anything else.

This is because, as the Cornell Lab of Ornithology explains:

“For such a powerful bird, the Bald Eagle emits surprisingly weak-sounding calls.”

Rather than the loud call we are used to, bald eagles actually make a high-pitched piping or whistling sound. You can hear the comparison between the bald eagle and the red-tailed hawk in this quick video:

As you can see, the bald eagle’s call is neither majestic or intimidating. So, for good or bad, efforts have been made for decades to make people think that it sounds more powerful than it really is.

Whether it was a smart move to modify the voice of the national bird or not, it is a reality that isn’t likely going to go away anytime soon. One thing is certain, however, the screech that was chosen to be applied to the bald eagle was a good one.

The red-tailed hawk is also a powerful predator that is an exceptional hunter with some of the best eyesight in the sky. While the red-tailed hawk is also a very powerful looking bird, it really can’t compare to the beauty of the bald eagle.

With all this in mind, maybe America should claim both of these wonderful animals as our national bird.

