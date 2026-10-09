A Dad Complained To A Fast Food Worker About Prices, So She Secretly Spiced Up The Sandwich Meant For His Son

It’s true that eating out can be expensive, and fast food is no exception. It’s often easier to go to the grocery store and cook at home.

But a lot of times, eating out makes sense, either due to time, or in the case of this story, because that’s what a child wants to eat.

The child wants to go to Subway. The dad is kind of a good parent because he takes his child to Subway even though the thinks the sandwiches are too expensive. But he’s also kind of a bad person because he complains about the prices to the Subway worker.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Subway worker gets revenge on my dad So one day I finnished my music lessons and my dad came pick me up. I was hungry so we went to a close Subway. My dad didn’t like Subway because he said that they charge a lot for a sandwich, even when at the time there were cheap options.

OP’s dad was really rude.

So when we arrive the poor lady who took our order gets a huge talk about how they charge a lot for the sandwiches and they put very few ingredients in them. When the lady asked what vegetables we wanted my father said yelling at her: Dad: ALL! AND PUT A REASONABLE AMOUNT.

It’s too bad the worker got revenge on the wrong person.

So that’s when she puts in my sandwich jalapeños and hot sauce. If my dad hadn’t been that rude she would have put the ingredients I wanted. We ordered for pick up, keep in mind I was a boy at that time and that sandwich was the inferno for me.

It sounds like dad learned his lesson.

I felt pretty bad for the lady because she was just doing her work, it wasn’t her fault that the prices didn’t like my dad. When I give that sandwich a bite it was super spicy and i didn’t want to take another one. Since that day my father learned that he should never be a jerk with any restaurant workers.

What would’ve been great is if OP had been able to fake enjoying the sandwich and was like, “Wow. This is amazing. Dad, you have to try it.”

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is a good point.

One person agrees with the dad.

Another person uses coupons.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

To be fair, I like to assume the employee didn’t know who the sandwich was for.

I feel bad for OP, but it seems like he thinks of it as a good thing and a lesson his dad deserved to learn.

If you’re going to eat out, don’t complain to the employees about the prices. They can’t do anything about it.

That was a huge parenting fail.

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