A Dad Needed His Son’s Help With A Zoom Presentation, Except He Never Had Access To The Meeting Link

The older generations struggle with technology more than the younger generations who grew up with it, but it’s not so bad when the older generations have a desire to learn.

Or is it?

In this story, one teenager agrees to help his father set up a presentation via Zoom, but helping his dad is more frustrating than he expected it to be. He even gave up helping him for a while.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

my father just gave up So, today my father are tried to do a zoom call, and he need to do a presentation to his boss. Being a boomer of a father, he is struggling to know how to do presentation (this is before the presentation occurred). So he as me to set it up for him. But, i want to go somewhere to eat first, because there is no food in the house and i am pretty hungry. So i am be like, well, how hard can it be to teach this boomer.

Helping his father was more complicated than he had hoped.

Regret it so much, turns out the zoom link the boss give to my father can only be used after the host let him in. So he can’t prepare for presentation. Well, no problems, i know he have other zoom link that he can acccess, and try do presentation there. My father got confused, and stated that he want to access the link that his boss give. But i said that you can’t access them, you need to wait for the host to let you in and clearly the boss not let you in (because the time are not yet comes, he want to prepare at least 10 minutes before the meeting, but my father want to test the presentation one hour before meeting start, and i don’t know why the boss didn’t give my father access).

He decided not to help his dad after all.

After back and forth, my father snap on me and said he didn’t want any of my help anymore. So, i obliged. I go out to buy some food. Back after 20 minutes, and still see him confused. Me just go back to my room, and eat my food.

But it was all for nothing.

After 20 more minutes, he gave up, and in defeated voice telling me to help him. I said, ok, and tell me after he got access to the meeting, and i will setup the presentation for him. The meetings time’s up, and turned out the meeting got cancelled, he didn’t read the message on his phone. Me just laughed out loud at my father face. After that i teach him how to do screen share and do presentation on his zoom link that he has access.

What a lot of stress over a meeting that didn’t happen! Maybe the meeting was better as an email.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person can relate to OP’s frustration.

Another person has some advice.

Here’s a story about a bad Zoom experience.

At least the dad admitted that he needed help and seemed to want to learn. It’s not his fault that the meeting got canceled. He was trying to learn and to be prepared.

I like the idea in the comments of OP setting up practice Zoom meetings with his dad. Then he wouldn’t have to help him the next time he actually needs to present.

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