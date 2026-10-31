A Houseguest Had the Audacity to Dictate Training Rules for Her Brand-New Puppy—In Her Own Home

Your dog, your rules!

Those are words to live by (if you have a dog).

It’s short, simple, and to the point.

But, as you probably know, not everyone out there is necessarily good at minding their own business.

Check out what this woman had to say about someone who’s trying to be controlling…about her dog.

Get started now!

AITA for wanting to sleep with my new puppy? “A few months ago, my dog Hercules of 12 years passed away. I felt incredibly sad and lonely. My cousin was kind enough to come all the way from Argentina to stay with me in New York. He has been seeing a girl for almost a year and I told him that I would love to meet her. They have been with me for two weeks. Tomorrow I am picking her up (the puppy). During the buildup of telling them about her she was always “OMG I cant wait to sleep with her in my bed, you are going to have to sleep on the couch.” I thought she was kidding, but then yesterday I told her that I really wanted to sleep with her (the puppy).

This is bizarre…

It felt like I was taking something away from her and made me feel selfish that they are leaving this Thursday and she will never have a chance to be with her again. On the other hand she has her own dog back home, and it feels like she is taking away from me a big moment. There is something about when the puppy gets first home and bonding that experience with her. The other weird thing is that I want to call her Lucy and she says “how can you give her such an awful name?” When I brought it up that she isn’t even letting me name her, she said “that was just my opinion.” I’m also wondering if this is a red flag for my cousin, maybe she only cares about herself?”

Here’s how readers reacted to this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

And this person shared their thoughts.

What a strange thing to say to someone…

She needs to mind her own business!

Some people, I tell ya…

It’s her dog and she can do what she wants with it!