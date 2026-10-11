He Was Scolded for a 45-Minute Lunch—Until He Enforced a Rigid Handover Protocol That Trapped His Accuser at the Desk

Imagine running a work related errand, but instead of coming back to the office afterwards, you decide to take your lunch break. What would you do if a coworker accused you of taking a long lunch break even though you really didn’t?

In this story, one employee was in this situation, and he decided to get revenge. It involved a trash bag and some acting skills, but nobody ever found out what he did.

Until now.

Let’s read all about it.

Get me chewed out for hour and have lunch that didn’t happen, take 5 hours overtime This happened last year I work for a very large construction company. We have a witch in accounts that is a 9 to 5, dead on 5 she leaves the building. She is one of those people that is sweet and nice to your face but would stab you in the back the next second.

This sounds so annoying!

One morning I had to take a document to the post office as it had to go by special delivery. I tagged this on to the beginning of My lunch bake so I went to the post office and then to lunch ,by the time I got there and had handed in the letter and paid I still had 10 min to go before my lunch bake, there was no point going back to the office as by the time I got there it would be time to leave again so I headed home, sweet an extra ten min! Anyway after lunch I head back to the office, take the receipt to the witch in accounts and think no more of it. Later on I get our account director come down and chew me out as the witch in account had complained I was taking an hour and a half lunch as she had seen the time on the receipt

OP was really upset.

I told him that wasn’t true and it take me a good 15min to get to the post office then I have to hand the item in, pay ect which take up time anyway. I got chewed out for taking 30 Min extra on my lunch brake, in stead of the 10 I actually got very unfair. So I sat on this a few days seething, and then finally the opportunity came around.

It has to do with receipts.

We have self receipts that are printed by account and given to me to hand out to each sites QS so we can prove our contractors have been paid. Now the thing is they are very time consuming for the Account department as they have to hand put all info into our system from the Invoices our contractors have given us, then printed out as the self receipt. These are done at the end of the month it can take days to do it. As there are thousands. Each person in our account department are allocated site they are responsible for they are also very important, I am not quite sure why these are important but it as something to do with being able to prove we have paid our contractors.

OP decided to mess with the accounting lady.

A bunch from witch in account turned up on my desk to be handed out. I split them in to two piles, handed one pile out to the Qs’s and got a bin bag and dumped the second pile in the bin bag tied it up took it outside and dumped it in the bin. The bin went the next morning A day or so later the QS came to me and said, “did you give me all the Self Receipts?”

Let’s see how OP responded.

I replied in an innocent voice , “I gave you all the ones I had why are some missing?” “Yes about a hundred.” I grinned inside, witch got chewed out for missing over a hundred and had to stay behind to redo them it took her an extra 5 hours.

OP kept the revenge going.

No one every found out. To this day I still get rid of a few of hers from time to time just to make sure she dose a bit of unwanted overtime I smiled Gleefully as I left the building that night, while watching her in the window still working away, when I know she hated staying behind and I was totally responsible for her not being about to leave on time.

That’s pretty cruel. I think OP would’ve gotten in big trouble if anyone found out.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s one person’s perspective.

I completely agree with this comment.

Another person calls his actions what they were. Sabotage.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

Can you sense the sarcasm?

He can call it revenge, but it really was sabotage. He’s really lucky nobody ever found out what he did, or I would’ve been very surprised if he didn’t lose his job.

He was accused of doing something wrong, so he responded by doing something much worse and keeping it a secret.

He sounds like an awful employee.

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