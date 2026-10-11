He Was Slapping Together a Quick PB&J—Until a Double-Dare Escalated to a Fried-Bologna Monstrosity

Siblings can sometimes bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes they go out of their way to annoy each other.

In this story, we hear about two brothers, well, three actually, but the story is about two of them. These two brothers really like to get each other in trouble.

One day, the older brother was making a sandwich, minding his own business, when his younger brother came up to him and dared him to do something crazy.

Years later, the older brother still isn’t sure why the younger brother said what he said, but he decided to comply.

Let’s read all about it.

The Day My Dad’s Childhood Prayers For Sibling Vengeance Were Answered My dad is the middle of 3 boys, and there’s about a 2-yr age gap between him and his brothers. His older brother was fairly quiet, but dad and his younger brother, Tom, would often go out of their way to antagonize the heck out of each other and try to get the other in trouble.

His brother sounds really annoying.

So one day, when Dad was about 12, he was in the kitchen making himself a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. As he was working on the peanut butter side, Tom came up and stood next to him, observing silently. Then after a minute, he said the unthinkable: “I dare you to shove that in my face.”

He tried to ignore his brother…at first.

Dad didn’t respond. He didn’t so much as glance up as he silently continued to work on his sandwich. He scooped a second, particularly generous, helping of peanut butter out of the jar and spread it on the heavily-buttered bread. Having gotten no response to his challenge, Tom repeated, “I da–” The rest of the words were lost as Dad suddenly shoved the bread –fully laden with creamy, gooey peanut butter– smack in the middle of Tom’s smirking, unsuspecting face, and (literally) rubbed it in for good measure. It’s been over 55 years since this happened, and to this day, Dad has absolutely no idea what the hell possessed his brother to say that. But inside, 12-year-old Dad is SO happy that he did.

His brother literally asked for it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

Another person loves how OP’s dad handled it.

A middle child weighs in.

I wonder what the younger brother was thinking. Was he just trying to be annoying, or was he hoping to get his brother in trouble? Either way, he got what he asked for!

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