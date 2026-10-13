Her Cheating Ex Kept Making Life Difficult For Her, So While He And His Affair Partner Were Out, She Left Crickets And Sour Milk Behind For Them To Come Home To

There are few things in life worse than cheating on a spouse, and when someone does that, they deserve whatever revenge the wronged spouse comes up with.

The woman in this story wasn’t vindictive by nature, but when her now ex-husband kept making her life miserable, she knew she had to at least get some petty revenge.

To that end, she bought a bunch of crickets and some buttermilk, both of which she spread throughout his whole house while he was gone.

Sure, it was petty, but once you read through the full story, you will undoubtedly agree that it was very much deserved.

Cheat on me multiple times over 10 years and pretend divorce was your idea? I was with my now ex husband for a little over 10 years.

It is great that she is improving her life.

We got together when I was 21f and he was 24m. It was instant love. He love bombed me constantly while occasionally making comments about my appearance. I was use to this being brought up by a bipolar and BPD mother. About 5-6 years into our marriage I began therapy, which gave me confidence to join an intensly competitive yet supportive sports program, and attend college, and become the first of my family to graduate college.

The therapist thinks he has some issues.

My ex began to become a bit more passive aggressive than usual and way more closed off about the more extensive work trips he needed to take. I did convince him to join me for a few therapy sessions as I was starting to feel great! He reluctantly agreed and after the 5th session my therapist (also licensed couples therapist) told me in a private session that she felt he was NPD. She assured me that many people can make these relationships work and never, ever, pressured me to leave him. She just felt that for my future progress I should know.

She is growing suspicious.

Fast forward about a year, I started doing my own research on partners with NPD and my Ex exhibited ALL traits! Manipulation, always needing me to make sure I thought he was the best, bragging about how he manipulated people at work, a lack of empathy, dragging me down if my opinion was opposing to his etc etc. As my naivety lessened and I became more self aware, and as texting became more common, I realized he was on his phone or PC on email more often after these work trips. Again, the more confidence I gained, the more aggressive he became. And we always respected each other’s privacy, but at this point I didn’t care and looked through his email and text history.

It is sad that she even needed to manipulate him.

SO MANY WOMEN!! Guys, I don’t know how I manipulated this genius manipulating little man that had held me under his thumb for over a decade, but I did! I somehow convinced him divorce was his idea. I think my memory is foggy around this time because of stress and anxiety, because I knew if I asked for divorce I’d be in danger. I’ve only shared bare minimum details because this is already a novel, but girls.. and probably some dudes, if you’ve been with an NPD sometimes going to sleep next them is terrifying when you’ve broken their spell and you can sense they know it.

What kind of person acts like this?

Fast forward to after filing for divorce (you have to wait 3 months in our state to get finalized). I’m moving my boxes to a UHaul and he has the audacity of bringing in his most recent cheating on girl (24! He’s 37 at this time) to hang out as they take turns mocking me verbally, both “accidentally” getting in my way while I’m carrying especially heavy boxes. She’s playing with MY DOG, tripping me up. And she knows I can’t take my precious pup or cat with me. At least my ex is kind of subtle.

And now we get to the revenge.

Side note, I kick myself for not filling for alimony being that I had a minimum wage job as a full time student 3 weeks before graduation while he had a 6 figure income. I just didn’t want to rock the boat with this unstable new couple before our divorce was even finalized. After I moved in with a bad last minute roommate, I still had the keys to the very dilapidated rental house run by slum lords that are a completely different story (ex didn’t want to waste extra rent money on anything nice), so I don’t feel guilty on what I did next, especially since there was a black mold experience going on in the laundry and bathroom.

They will be dealing with this for a long time.

This house had ventilation that first ran under the house and then up. So, I went to PetCo and bought 4 bags of feeder crickets. I also filled a liter squirt bottle with buttermilk and set it to mist. When I knew they were both at work I went in and lifted up all the floor vents and dumped in a healthy amount of crickets. It was early fall so they’d survive a bit, but if you’ve ever smelled a load of dead crickets it’s literally death.

That smell will be awful.

So, I was so excited for all those dead crickets to absolutely destroy their olfactory. (RIP crickets! I love all living creatures!) Then I sprayed down as many walls as I could with buttermilk mist. I don’t attest for any awful human being to live with black mold. But kind of screw both of these guys. I tried my best to be kind and admirable while leaving that relationship and they made it impossible. I would not have done this if it was a nice house and nice landlords.

It sounds like they deserved it.

But that’s my story. I’ve never been a vengeful person. I have always tried to look at the bright side or see someone else’s side of the story because not everything is black-and-white. But I think this time it truly was. Thank you for reading.

It seems to me that the revenge couldn’t have been done to more deserving people. Well done.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This person says that this is a very sad story.

Here is someone who wants a follow-up.

Yeah, she must not care about them that much.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

Apparently people like this are impossible to deal with.

This is what I was wondering.

Her revenge was justified, but I do feel bad for those pets. She should have found a way to get them out of there.

Her ex-husband seems like the type of guy who would abuse them just to hurt her.

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