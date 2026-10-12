She Got Approval To Leave Work The Moment Her Sister Went Into Labor, But On The Big Day, A Different Manager Fired Her For Leaving

Family should generally come first in life, and that means when you have a sister who is going to be having a baby in a few days, you make plans to go to the hospital on the big day.

That is what happened in this story, and the sister told her manager that she would be leaving when she got a call saying it was time, and her manager was fine with it.

When she got the call, however, a different manager was on duty and tried to tell her she couldn’t leave, and when she walked out anyway, she got fired.

Putting family first is important, and she did the right thing. Read through the full story below and see what you would have done.

Aunt’s compliance with getting fired. My aunt told me this story about my birthday recently and I felt that it fit here well.

This is very reasonable.

When my aunt was younger, around 18, she worked at a small clothes store before going off to college. During the two weeks she was there after putting in her notice, she told her supervisor that my mother was pregnant with me and due any day, and that if she got the call from my father she would leave during her shift, but would come back after the birth and work what she was scheduled for the rest of her two weeks.

The big day has arrived.

Her manager agreed and said this was fine. Cue the day she gets the call from my father that my mother had gone into labor. It was raining, and because of it the store wasn’t busy. The manager who was working wasn’t her manager, but my aunt told her anyways that she had to leave and that the other manager had already approved it, and that she would come back the day after like her manager and her had aweeks.

What kind of person gets upset about an employee taking time off for the birth of a child?

The manager didn’t like that answer and argued with my aunt that there wasn’t enough people even though it hadn’t been busy and there was another employee besides the manager. She then argued that taking time off had to be signed off, which it had been by the other manager.

If that is what the manager wants, that is what they will get.

Finally, my aunt told her that she was leaving anyway, and the manager threatened her by saying that if she left she would lose her job. My aunt told her that that was fine and that she wouldn’t return at all and she didn’t.

Of course, her actual manager is not happy about this.

Apparently my aunt’s manager was very annoyed at the other manager because she had mentioned it to the other manager and they had talked about it, and the fact that it meant my aunt didn’t work the rest of the two weeks.

That other manager caused problems for no reason. It would be interesting to learn what, if any, consequences she had for her actions. Most likely none.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter brings up a great point.

Now this would have been even worse.

There are a lot of bad managers out there.

This type of thing happens all the time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

Why would any manager think this was a good move?

Her manager tried to exert her power, but she called her bluff and walked out. Hopefully the day got busy, and that evil manager had a lot of work to do.

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