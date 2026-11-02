He Watches Movies With Coworkers During Downtime. Now He’s Wondering If It’s Unfair That He Always Picks the Movie

Sometimes in life, you have to let other people have their way, even when you don’t agree with them.

That’s proving difficult for one man who watches movies with his coworkers during downtime at work.

His suggestions usually win the vote, but two coworkers keep recommending franchises and documentaries he doesn’t want to watch.

And after one coworker’s choice drew a much smaller crowd, he started worrying that their picks would put people off coming altogether.

So lately, he’s been brushing aside their suggestions and starting his own movie as soon as someone shows interest, but now he’s wondering if he’s taking over.

Read on to see what you think about this whole thing.

AITA for vetoing all of my coworkers’ movie recommendations? I (22M) work a job where we don’t really do much at all unless we’re called out of our room for whatever job, so to pass the time, we generally watch a movie a day. My movies have been voted to be the ones to watch every day. I like movies I know most people haven’t seen before, like Death Proof, The House Bunny, or Death Becomes Her.

He thinks the other people’s movie choices leave a lot to be desired.

Everyone (like 6 people) has a good time and enjoys the movie. The only other people who recommend movies are 2 other guys around the same age as me, but their recommendations, subjectively, of course, are genuinely god-awful. One of them wanted to watch the entire Harry Potter franchise, all of Twilight, and the Madea movies (TBH, I don’t mind Madea, don’t really care for it, but there are, ugh, so many). And the other wants to watch literal documentaries.

When he lets someone else choose, turnout is never great.

I’ve kind of been pushing them off, but occasionally I’ll let them play their movie. And when I tell you that the Harry Potter dude played his movies and only 2/6 people showed up (him included), and one left halfway through, ughh, I’m just annoyed that they’re gonna ruin our movie club, and nobody’s gonna wanna come, and my lil movie family’s gonna fall apart. So lately, I’ve been kind of just ignoring their recommendations, and as soon as somebody says my movie sounds interesting, I put it on. I know it sounds bad, but remember, it’s that or we sit through the Twilight trilogy. AITA?

Umm… It’s easy to see why he feels this way. But, what about a little fairness?

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit think he should be handling this situation.

This reader thinks there should be a rotation.

That’s a good thought.

A vote would be a good option.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

Harsh words, but they are true.

He’s being really selfish about this.

His coworkers sit through his picks, so he should be willing to do the same for them.

Besides, just because he doesn’t like their suggestions doesn’t mean nobody else will. He needs to give people a chance to decide for themselves.

Moving forward, they should take turns choosing or stick to a vote instead of letting him decide every single time.

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