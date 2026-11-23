She Had A Best Friend At Work, But When She Quit, Her Friend Had To Take On A Bunch Of Extra Tasks, So She Got Mad And Won’t Talk To Her Anymore

Work is a great place to meet new friends, and those friendships can often last long after you move on from your current role.

What would you do if you had a best friend at work, but when you quit, she got stuck picking up a lot of the tasks you were responsible for, and now she resents you for it?

That is what is happening to the woman in this story, and now her former friend/coworker won’t even reply to calls or texts, so she wonders if she should have just stayed at a job that she didn’t want anymore.

She clearly did nothing wrong, and her friend is being weird. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITAH for quitting my job even though I knew it would make things harder on my best friend? I (32F) quit my job a few months ago and when I did, I think all of my responsibilities fell onto my best friend (27F) in addition to her original job responsibilities.

Wow, this job better pay really well.

5 years ago, I moved across the country for what I thought was my dream job. The first few years were hard, but nothing more than learning a new job. I don’t want to give away too many details, but the job is in an industry where it becomes people’s lives. I was required to live in a house provided by the company, I was on call almost 24/7, and I worked 16 hours 6 days a week.

Having good friends at work makes things fun.

I didn’t date and had a very small social life for the past 5 years. I met my friend at work. Even though I was technically her supervisor we became quick friends. We were close enough that when she was short on a car payment, I lent her $500, trusting that she would pay me back in a week. We also supported each other through some personal stuff that we were each dealing with, and I really thought we were best friends.

This must have been difficult to endure.

In the past year and a half, things had started to go south at work. Despite me working my butt off and dedicating my life to this job, my boss would give me poor performance reviews, stating that he felt that I wasn’t focused on the company goal, or that I lacked dedication. He would often belittle my work in-front of staff I was responsible for, and when I brought this up to our Director, it was made clear that the company valued him over me as he had been involved with this work place for over 20 years.

She had to make a very difficult decision.

My mental health started to go south as I struggled with realizing that maybe what had been my dream job since I was a kid wasn’t really what I thought it was. I started to feel that I had no purpose in life and went to a very dark place. With the help of my family and therapist, I made the decision to quit and move back home.

Her leaving is going to create extra work for her friend.

When I told my friend about this, she supported me entirely and promised we would still stay close friends. I told her that I was worried that since I was leaving right at the beginning of the summer, which is the busiest season, the company wouldn’t have time to restructure and my responsibilities would fall on to her plate.

Wow, she changed her mind quickly.

She knew what I had been going through and pointed out that for my health it was best that I leave sooner than later. She promised she would be okay. Two weeks after I left, she sent me a text saying how I had no idea how me leaving has negatively impacted her job and that she could no longer be my friend as long as she worked there.

This is really odd that her ‘friend’ won’t reply to her.

I asked for more information and have had no response. Almost a month after the summer now and she hasn’t responded to any of my attempts to reach out. I don’t really have clarity on what happened, but I feel like I made her life awful at work AITAH?

Nobody is ever obligated to keep a job that they no longer want, even if leaving will have a negative impact on their coworkers. Her friend is being petty about this.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The company treated her horribly, and they are doing the same to her friend.

This commenter says the company sounds like a cult.

Nobody should stay at a job they hate.

None of this is her fault.

This commenter says that she is doing what is best for her, which is good.

Quitting that job was the smart thing to do, her friend will be overworked and quit soon enough.