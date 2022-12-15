What Do People Criticize for No Reason? Here’s What People Said.
1. Who cares?
“Vegetarian food.
The thing I don’t get is the morons who, for example, when Tim Horton’s began offering the impossible breakfast sandwich start commenting on their post “you just lost a customer”.
Like wtf, nobody is forcing you to order or eat it, they simply are offering it to anyone who might enjoy it.”
2. Can’t catch a break.
“Nickelback.
I don’t care for them but they’re hardly the worst band out there.”
3. Have some fun!
“People having fun or being “cringe”.
If it’s not hurting anybody, I don’t see the harm in it.”
4. Mind your business.
“I’ve seen some of the meanest things said about cosplayers recently.
I don’t understand why we’re being gross to people who are wearing clothes for sillies.”
5. That’s crazy.
“Actors because of the characters they played.
I read that the woman who played Bryan Cranston’s wife on Breaking Bad still gets h**e mail.”
6. Poor guy.
“Wile E. Coyote.
Personally I hope he blows the RoadRunner to pieces.”
7. You heard about this?
“The word “moist.”
I’ve always thought this one was dumb.
Like, it’s just a word guys, how did this become a bandwagon to jump on?”
8. Sweet cats.
“Black cats.
They are so sweet and funny.
But some people think they are ‘bad luck’ so they’re less likely to be adopted.”
9. Does a lot of great things.
“Guy Fieri.
Dude has donated millions to charity and done phenomenal things for the world but because he has spiked blond hair and is a meme, people h**e on him.”
10. Do your own thing.
“Guys liking “feminine” things.
I grew up in Vietnam and lived there until the age of 15. I’m a guy who played dolls and house with my elder sister (who is 6 years my senior) when I was 5-6 and subsequently received so much flak and jeering from fellow elementary classmates (both boys & girls) as well as homeroom teachers after I accidentally blurted out about my “abnormal” playing activities to the world (or my small world).
Luckily, my parents just let me be. My dad later told me to not reveal my interests to anyone whom I do not know well out of concern that I might be bullied. He personally bought me a Sailor Moon action figure.”
11. Forever young.
“Liking things meant for people way younger than you.
My 17 year old brother likes Thomas the Tank Engine, has a huge layout with buildings, trees, storylines the whole thing.
My dad and his girlfriend refuse to buy it for him and actively ridicule him for it. Like..WTF is it to you?”
12. Sorry about that…
“Gingers.
South Park made my life a living hell in high school.”
