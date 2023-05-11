May 11, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 735

the-friday-shirk-report

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Found in the Pacific Northwest
The real Ghost Rider
Little tree was cut down years ago and the bigger one has been holding and feeding it ever since
Scorpion in sand
Rainbow/lightning bolt
Is skin supposed to stretch like that?
Little King Junkbot
Epic midair battle between eagle and fox over rabbit
Spin until you win
A good hair flip
Wrong turn indeed
Flying into San Francisco
“You’ve almost got it, my chinchilla”
When you just can’t win
60-inch box jump
Shopping with a baby in 1984
Kayaking to Graves Lighthouse
A tornado impaled this poor Chevy
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Unexpected Secret To Work-Life Balance
A Speech-Language Pathologist Shared the Moving Experience She Had on a Plane With a Father and Son
The Untold Story Of Andrew Tate, The Internet’s Most Notorious Influencer
How the Cocaine Bear Was Brought to Life
Scientists Propose Looking for Life in Galaxy’s ‘Computational Zones’
Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again
Amazing creature found 27,000 feet under the sea. Here’s how it survives.
Is Therapy-Speak Making Us Selfish?
NASA Animation Shows Oceans Draining and What’s Beneath the Sea We Never See
Wrap Your Mozzarella Sticks in a Blanket of Crispy Cheese

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 735 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 735

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter