The Shirk Report – Volume 735

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Found in the Pacific Northwest

– The real Ghost Rider

– Little tree was cut down years ago and the bigger one has been holding and feeding it ever since

– Scorpion in sand

– Rainbow/lightning bolt

– Is skin supposed to stretch like that?

– Little King Junkbot

– Epic midair battle between eagle and fox over rabbit

– Spin until you win

– A good hair flip

– Wrong turn indeed

– Flying into San Francisco

– “You’ve almost got it, my chinchilla”

– When you just can’t win

– 60-inch box jump

– Shopping with a baby in 1984

– Kayaking to Graves Lighthouse

– A tornado impaled this poor Chevy

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– The Unexpected Secret To Work-Life Balance

– A Speech-Language Pathologist Shared the Moving Experience She Had on a Plane With a Father and Son

– The Untold Story Of Andrew Tate, The Internet’s Most Notorious Influencer

– How the Cocaine Bear Was Brought to Life

– Scientists Propose Looking for Life in Galaxy’s ‘Computational Zones’

– Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

– Amazing creature found 27,000 feet under the sea. Here’s how it survives.

– Is Therapy-Speak Making Us Selfish?

– NASA Animation Shows Oceans Draining and What’s Beneath the Sea We Never See

– Wrap Your Mozzarella Sticks in a Blanket of Crispy Cheese

5 VIDEOS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>