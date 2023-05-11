The Shirk Report – Volume 735
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Found in the Pacific Northwest
– The real Ghost Rider
– Little tree was cut down years ago and the bigger one has been holding and feeding it ever since
– Scorpion in sand
– Rainbow/lightning bolt
– Is skin supposed to stretch like that?
– Little King Junkbot
– Epic midair battle between eagle and fox over rabbit
– Spin until you win
– A good hair flip
– Wrong turn indeed
– Flying into San Francisco
– “You’ve almost got it, my chinchilla”
– When you just can’t win
– 60-inch box jump
– Shopping with a baby in 1984
– Kayaking to Graves Lighthouse
– A tornado impaled this poor Chevy
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Unexpected Secret To Work-Life Balance
– A Speech-Language Pathologist Shared the Moving Experience She Had on a Plane With a Father and Son
– The Untold Story Of Andrew Tate, The Internet’s Most Notorious Influencer
– How the Cocaine Bear Was Brought to Life
– Scientists Propose Looking for Life in Galaxy’s ‘Computational Zones’
– Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again
– Amazing creature found 27,000 feet under the sea. Here’s how it survives.
– Is Therapy-Speak Making Us Selfish?
– NASA Animation Shows Oceans Draining and What’s Beneath the Sea We Never See
– Wrap Your Mozzarella Sticks in a Blanket of Crispy Cheese
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND