‘I created a competing business offering similar services.’ Employee Decides To Prove Bosses Point, But Not In The Way He Imagined
by Trisha Leigh
There are way too many employers in this world who have the attitude that everyone is replaceable. The biggest problem with this is that it that it causes them to treat people like it doesn’t matter whether or not they leave.
OP liked his job and, at least by his account, he was really good at it.
I worked for a company for just under 5 years. The company I worked for existed for an additional 10 years prior to me. While I worked at this company, it ballooned to be the number one provider in the region for its unique service with about 75% of the market. It was a small business of about 15 employees.
I loved my job and the skills I learned while working there were quite valuable. I loved my team, and the clients we provided services for. My twice yearly reviews with the owner were always 10/10 with no recommendations for improvement. I was exceptional at my job in every way.
I handled company operations, HR/payroll, customer service, marketing, employee management, schedules, employee and client training, and many other things at this company.
I was also able to step in and do any of my teammates jobs if they were out sick or on vacation.
So, when everyone on his team got a bigger bonus than he did, he asked why – ostensibly so he could improve his performance and his pay.
The owner of the company was giving out a bonus late summer last year and mine, while being more than previous years, was notably less than my teammates.
I asked owner, “Are the bonuses related to performance, and if so, what could I have done to earn more?”
He was told that he was more replaceable than everyone else.
Owner replied, “The bonuses are not performance related, you are just more replaceable than the others.”
“Oh, okay,” I replied and I proceeded to process each of the bonuses then went to lunch. I called my spouse to gain wisdom and advice.
I was pretty lit but didn’t want to make a rash decision.
After some mature consideration and talking things, OP decided to give their notice.
My spouse is very intelligent and, while they are not a fortuneteller, they have an ability to foresee various responses and all the potential outcomes. They are business wise and have been on the executive team of a large company for the past 21 years while also serving on several community boards and business advisory boards.
We decided together to continue forward with our scheduled vacation and use the time away to calm our minds, relax, have fun, and to also determine the best course of action for me. We were leaving after working one more day, so I worked like all was normal the rest of the day and the following day, then left on vacation.
While away we discussed several scenarios, the potential outcomes, consulted with a business advisor and a business attorney.
Their boss was angry and ordered them out the same day. OP had figured on this and had a plan – to start his own business.
With all the advice I received I determined that upon my return from vacation, I would resign from my role with a two week notice. However, in a fit of rage I was immediately terminated by owner.
Which was one of the scenarios we thought would happen, so I was prepared for owner’s poor reaction.
It went well, and he ended up poaching clients and employees from his old boss – to the point where he was super successful and his old employer took a major nosedive.
During the next couple weeks, I created a competing business offering similar services. However; I offered more customizable options with higher quality service and results. I knew our clients wanted these options and had proposed said options several times at old workplace but was never green lighted to implement the changes for no reason other than owner didn’t come up with the idea so it was a stupid idea.
I also maintained communications with a few people from my old team. My old team did not relay the day to day happenings at my previous workplace and I never asked about the company; however, they would vent to me on occasion. I would listen without comment. I knew service, quality, and the work environment in general suffered since my departure. Moral went down and clients were less satisfied. I also read the Google and Facebook reviews for old company. Yikes!
Additionally, two full time and one part time persons were hired to fill my role and a portion of my responsibilities, like HR and payroll, were filled by outside companies.
I quickly built up my business and within 3 months was able to hire several of my old teammates. They were able to jump in on day one with minimal training as they were the best employees at my old workplace. The quality of previous workplace’s offerings continued to fall which sent additional business my way and quickly caused incoming work to be nonexistent at old workplace.
My old workplace went from being the number one provider of unique service in the region to nothing in a matter of months.
He feels like this means he wins, but does Reddit agree?
My previous employer is now searching for gainful employment. I know this because over the weekend owner applied for a position at my spouse’s company.
Side note: I think my spouse’s company should bring my previous employer in for an interview but when they arrive, surprise! I’m the interviewer and all I say is, “How replaceable am I now?” My spouse, rightfully so, has said, “No.”
Moral of the story, don’t tell your employees they are replaceable because they might create a competing business that is better than yours, while taking your best employees and your clients which will leave you with no business to sell (owner’s whole retirement plan was to sell business) and starting all over by searching for employment under someone else.
Looks like your company was replaceable, not me.
I have a feeling some of these comments might be really interesting!
The top comment says that how someone treats their employees tells you everything you need to know about a place.
This is all too common a story.
The exit study only works if they, you know. Listen.
You can’t buy the good kind of loyalty.
They people who earn it are worth keeping.
I would like to think maybe this boss has learned a lesson.
But he probably hasn’t.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, boss, business, employment, jobs, outrage, pro revenge, quiet quitting, quitting, reddit, revenge