McDonald’s Customer Ordered A Single Packet Of Salt On Doordash And Folks Are Wondering What’s Going On. – ‘That’s a scam oder.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I sure do like DoorDash but I’ve never done anything like this…

But the real question is, HAVE YOU?

A McDonald’s employee named Paige posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unusual DoorDash order she had to fulfill at work.

The order: one packet of salt.

Paige could only do what was asked of her, so she put a salt packet in a Mickey D’s bag and sealed that baby up!

And then it was all ready to be picked up!

Yay!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how folks reacted.

One viewer thinks they know what’s really going on here.

Another individual spoke THE TRUTH.

And this person had a story to tell…

That made me laugh HARD.

Categories: STORIES
