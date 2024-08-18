Realtor Kept Texting To Ask If Somebody Named “Mary” Wanted To Sell, So When They Wouldn’t Stop He Led Them On A Wild Goose Chase And Wasted Their Time

No one likes getting texts from the wrong number, but when they won’t stop even after you’ve made them aware of the mistake, it’s next-level annoying.

This guy couldn’t take it anymore so he decided to play along, knowing it would waste their time like they’d been wasting his.

Check out the full story below!

I’m not Mary About a year ago, I got a random text that asked ”Mary” if she was interested in selling her property at 405 Elm St. (no city). Since my name isn’t Mary, and I don’t have any property on Elm Street in any city, I ignored it.

Another text came in.

A month later, I got an identical text from a different number. Again I ignored it. Then I got another. I was curious so I Googled “Mary+405 Elm St” and got a hit.

He had the number corrected but to no avail.

Some real estate listing showed that Mary Doe owns that property in a nearby town, and it has my phone number associated with it. Clearly, this is an error, so I called the tax collector in that town. He checked and verified that the property is owned by someone named Mary Doe, but their records don’t include phone numbers. I tried the county recorder of deeds, and got the same answer.

He clicked on the link from the texts.

In the past few months, real estate prices in New Jersey have gone through the roof, and I am getting these texts every day. Always identical wording, but from different numbers. And they all have a URL. So, I clicked on a couple, and they take me to a company in Philadelphia that claims to buy property for cash.

Again, nothing happened.

So, I called them and explained that their records are messed up. They said said they’d fix it. And of course, the texts continue. Now I am getting phone calls, which I ignore, but several of them left voice mail.

He finally decided to visit the property in NJ.

I happened to be near that town one day, so I decided to see this property. The house appears to be abandoned, and is in a very sketchy neighborhood. The next time I got a call from a Philadelphia area code, I answered. It was a realtor asking if Mary wants to sell her property. And again, I explained the error and he just hung up.

He can’t take it anymore, so he made up some story and finally agreed to sell.

And then, I got another call from the same number. This time I told the caller that Mary is my grandmother and no longer lives there, but would definitely like to sell. I suggested we meet there at 8AM the next morning. I sure hope he enjoyed driving 2 hours up the NJ Turnpike.

Hahaha! Funny, eh? Let’s see how other people reacted to this story.

If only it were that easy. LOL.

Smart suggestions coming right up!

Some people are too literal.

Sure, are you free next week?

I would have sold it the first time.

Talk about free money!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.