Husband’s Coworker Criticizes His Wife’s Housekeeping, So She Tells Her Husband To Stop Inviting Him Over Because It Makes Her Uncomfortable

Every time the coworker and his wife visit, he takes it upon himself to critique his wife’s housekeeping skills, always comparing her unfavorably to the hostess.

The digs aren’t light either—they often lead to fights or her leaving in tears.

Attempts to diffuse the situation have gone nowhere, and now the hostess has had enough.

AITA for telling my husband not to invite his coworker over anymore due to his marital issues Long story short, the coworker’s wife and I are both SAHMs. Whenever they are over, he makes crappy comments unfavorably comparing her housekeeping skills to mine. Sometimes it upsets her to the point of them fighting or her leaving to cry.

Any tack I’ve taken to diffuse the situation hasn’t worked. From pointing out I’m dealing with a very different husband or plainly stating I don’t appreciate these comments, he twists it into an opportunity to continue making the statements. I told my husband I don’t mind if we get the kids together outside or home but I don’t want them here anymore.

He thinks their relationship issues aren’t our business and we should just try to ignore the comments. He seems to think this is all because I feel bad for her and she’s the one who is with him so we shouldn’t worry about her choice more than she does. But it creates an unpleasant environment.

I don’t appreciate this man coming into my home as through he’s in a position to be evaluating my domestic skills. I don’t care if the conclusions he shared appear to be favorable.

I think my husband is too much of a pushover and simply doesn’t want to feel awkward if the coworker comments on the lack of invitations to our home.

This would make anyone unbelievably uncomfortable.

