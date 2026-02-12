February 12, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 879

by Justin Gardner

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 879

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 879

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Above the Wasatch Mountains
Chicago deep dish
Have a seat on the Titanic
Human pretzel
Venice at night
Snow cat regrets
The original Marty Supreme
Vegas at night
Prism kitty
A whale of a cloud
Bundle up
Seagull’s view of San Francisco
Hang in there
Lucky penny
Holy deep thoughts, Batman!
This morning’s for the birds
Hold on tight
Docked in Varenna
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

She didn’t talk to anyone to prove a point at her high school reunion
10 of the longest speeches in Oscar history
These baby names were absolutely everywhere a century ago
How to back up all your Android messages
Lone coyote swims from Alcatraz to mainland San Francisco for the first time
A robot bat sheds new light on how they hunt in darkness
What basic knowledge do a lot of people not know?
Why is flu season so bad this year?
Why your kid can’t rely on tech tools to spell
Why do we feel butterflies in our stomach?

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report Feb 12 The Shirk Report – Volume 879

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter