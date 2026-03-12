March 12, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 883 – March 12

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 883 – March 12

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
So the old saying is true…
That face
Inside a decommissioned gas storage tank
Admiring the meteor crater
Ventura Pier, Southern California
Swimming lessons
Train crosses flooded fields
Quick on his feet
Red-morph Eastern Screech-Owl in a tree cavity
Gundam statue looming in Tokyo
Against all odds
This can’t be a good sign for the day ahead
He summoned his own ghost
Chandelier of salt crystals
99 Luftballoons
Cat invades the crafts table during a commercial shoot
Vatican Olympic Team
Coolest cloud?
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Why this 30-year-old swapped cash for crypto
Here’s 5 Uplifting Stories That Will Remind You the World Is Still Good
9 Bizarre Historical Overlaps That Don’t Feel Real
What Ozempic Taught Me About Style and Self-Worth
Free lunch gets fancy
‘Bare Beating’ Is ‘Unequivocally Rude’ But Extremely Common
Chinese Kung-Fu Robots Put Western Efforts to Shame
New discovery could help stop banana extinction
Ring cameras may plan to track people using AI, according to leaked emails
A Few Theories On Why Earth’s Days Are Getting Longer

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 883 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 883 – March 12

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter