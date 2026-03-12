The Shirk Report – Volume 883 – March 12

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– So the old saying is true…

– That face

– Inside a decommissioned gas storage tank

– Admiring the meteor crater

– Ventura Pier, Southern California

– Swimming lessons

– Train crosses flooded fields

– Quick on his feet

– Red-morph Eastern Screech-Owl in a tree cavity

– Gundam statue looming in Tokyo

– Against all odds

– This can’t be a good sign for the day ahead

– He summoned his own ghost

– Chandelier of salt crystals

– 99 Luftballoons

– Cat invades the crafts table during a commercial shoot

– Vatican Olympic Team

– Coolest cloud?

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Why this 30-year-old swapped cash for crypto

– Here’s 5 Uplifting Stories That Will Remind You the World Is Still Good

– 9 Bizarre Historical Overlaps That Don’t Feel Real

– What Ozempic Taught Me About Style and Self-Worth

– Free lunch gets fancy

– ‘Bare Beating’ Is ‘Unequivocally Rude’ But Extremely Common

– Chinese Kung-Fu Robots Put Western Efforts to Shame

– New discovery could help stop banana extinction

– Ring cameras may plan to track people using AI, according to leaked emails

– A Few Theories On Why Earth’s Days Are Getting Longer

5 VIDEOS