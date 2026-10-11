He Expected Smooth Steering and Calm Parallel Parking—Only to End Up Screaming on the Shoulder

Do you remember learning how to drive? It can be exciting, but it can also be stressful, especially if the person teaching you is stressed out and not a very good teacher.

In this story, one teenager’s dad is trying to teach him how to drive. The teen admits to being an awful driver, but it doesn’t seem like his dad is a very good teacher.

On their most recent driving lesson, they both ended up stressed out and yelling at each other. Now, the teen is wondering if he really messed up.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for yelling at my dad after he forced me to park the car in front of the entire neighborhood after i failed to do so? For context i’m a 19M, I got my driving license very recently (3 months ago), but make no mistake, i don’t deserve this license. I’m so bad at driving, or you can just say i’m very underprepared, because for some reason in my country (or maybe just the region where i live) the driving school requires you to take a road test in a less than a kilometer journey. That’s it. Then your park on the side of the road and congrats! Wait a half year for your license to be ready and you’re good to go! No driving in the city, no driving in traffic and no driving at night, no no that part is a “premium subscription” called “advanced driving after you get your driving license.

He didn’t even want a license yet.

This is so stupid to the point i failed my 1st driving test on purpose just in hope that i get enough knowledge about driving a car. And what surprised me the most is that the participants told me that “it’s a normal thing” and “the real driving test is in the roads not driving school” Maybe they said that because they’re already good drivers just need the license.

He needs someone to teach him how to drive.

I was on a budget and wasn’t ready to pay for extra driving lessons so instead my dad started taking me on driving trips by himself. The problem is that he has a job and he doesn’t have free time to teach me how to drive so he comes home tired, even in weekends in and during his summer work leave. It didn’t work because I myself have a job too, so we take this driving test once in a while.

He doesn’t think he’s improving at all.

Every time we go on a driving test there is no clear progress. I struggle with gearshift especially downgrading. I always make wrong moves at roundabouts, speed bumps, I sometimes loose focus and drive in lower/higher speeds in places i shouldn’t, and because of the stress and fear, i sometimes stall the car in the 1st gear when going off.. Seriously it’s a miracle how every time in narrow roads I dodge scratching the car with other cars or that i still haven’t crashed his car yet.

He doesn’t blame his dad for being upset.

And it doesn’t help that he keeps yelling at me and making sarcastic comments on my driving skills, and yelling that i’m gonna burn the engine, break the gearbox because i’m too aggressive with the gear stick and the fact that i’m so bad at gear shifting in general. It sometimes reaches to the point that he actually starts cussing and swearing at me, which is extremely rare and he never does that in front us, but most of the time i don’t blame him. It’s his car and he rightfully should be concerned about it and about our safety, and the fact that he’s risking his car to teach me for free (it’s a Dacia Sandero stepway (autogas) if you’re curious).

It was even worse today.

But today was probably by far the worst ride i’ve ever took. Today he took me on a 3 hours journey. I was bad, not that much but he kept yelling and yelling, making those comments again, and again and again and again and again and again literally every, single, minute, he started cussing at me again. There was no single minute of silence in that ride.

It got worse and worse.

The temperature was 33° and due to stress i started sweating like crazy. He was unusually mad that I started thinking he was dumping all his week rage on me. But the worst part was yet to come. When we finally arrived home and I thought this nightmare was finally over, I saw like most of my neighbors in neighborhood, he told me to park the car!!

He really didn’t want an audience.

Make no mistake, parking in our garage is so hard, even veterans need someone to guide them in parking because the road to our garage is so narrow that it only fits the car and if you’re parking people passing by stop and wait for you to park in order to pass. I started shaking and told him that i’m not gonna park it. It wasn’t my first time parking but i was stressed because literally everybody, even kids were looking at me parking. He insisted and swore to god that i will park it or else it’s gonna stay there. He told me “i’ve never seen anyone as afraid as you from parking a car.”

He was so stressed out.

He got out the car and started guiding me, by guiding i mean yelling because as usual, my driving is bad. Every time i get close to scratching the car with the wall his tone rise up and starts screaming louder while everyone is looking including the people waiting to pass by. I felt like my heart was pushing all the blood from my body to my arms and legs due to the extreme stress at that moment that i stalled the car. I was so embarrassed and the sweat omg i don’t thing i’ve ever sweated like this in my entire life.

It got even worse when he got out of the car.

I started the car again and I eventually parked it but when i got out i couldn’t stay still, my body didn’t calm down and i started shaking and my blood started boiling and boiled more every second. I remembered those people were staring at my very poor driving skills, especially seeing those my age who know how to drive looking at me. I couldn’t take it anymore. I punched the wall with the all my might. I started yelling at my dad telling him how much of a piece of garbage he is and how bad of mentor he is and i said “forget the driving license i’m never going on a ride with you in that damned car for the rest of my life”.

He eventually calmed down.

I then went to my room and slammed the door, my body is sweating so much from the adrenaline rush and my arm now is hurting me while i’m typing this. After i calmed down i feel bad because of how much hurtful words i threw at him. I didn’t even tell him that i was just embarrassed from the people around looking at me because he’d think i’m a coward (ironically he already knows it). I think he won’t talk to me for a while now after what i said to him. AITAH?

His words were harsh, but it sounds like he learned them from his dad. They both seem to yell a lot.

I think he needs someone else to teach him to drive.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Learning to drive a manual car is harder than learning to drive an automatic car.

I completely agree with this comment.

It definitely sounds like he has anxiety!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

Another person calls the dad’s teaching style toxic.

I think he has anxiety about driving because of his dad. He needs someone to teach him to drive who is much calmer and more encouraging, someone who can correct what he’s doing wrong instead of simply yelling at him.

His dad is probably stressed out. That’s probably why he’s yelling. I’m sure he cares about their safety and doesn’t want the car to get scratched either.

I hope he can find someone else to teach him how to drive.

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