He Tolerated His Abusive Father to Inherit the Family Business—Then Executed Absolute Vindication on a Transatlantic Flight

Imagine growing up in a family that has a family business that has been passed down from your grandparents to your dad. If your dad was a truly awful person, would you cut him off and walk away from the family business, or would you keep him in your life just as much as necessary to make sure the family business gets passed on to you?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he really wants to inherit the family business. That’s the only reason he’s keeping his awful dad in his life.

But one day, he decides to get a little bit of revenge.

It’s pretty satisfying. Let’s read all about it.

Deadbeat dad gets middle seat. My fiancé grew up with barely any contact with his dad. Dad didn’t pay child support, and fiancé had to jump from home to home with his mom.. In fiancé’s 30’s he reached out to his dad, who lives across the country, trying to build a relationship. I had listened to countless phone calls of dad verbally abusing and gaslighting fiancé. Fiancé says he doesn’t want to give up relationship to dad because grandparent’s and dad’s company would be passed down to him, and he wants this legacy company.

They were there for his grandmother when his dad wasn’t.

Dad’s dad passes away and dad put’s dad’s mom in nursing home. We visit fiancé grandma and find out she’s been on a liquid diet for a couple of months because dad didn’t provide her dentures.. We locate the dentures and get them to her. She passes away and fiancé gets grandparent portion of business. Fiancé gets grandparents portion of business, so again I ask why not walk away?

The dad has really messed up.

He responds he’s already put too much into this business, he can’t walk away. Dad hasn’t filled taxes for 10 years for him, nor his ailing parents (fiancé’s grandparents). So before anything can be done about inheritance, fiancé must do 10 years of taxes for 3 people. At the same time he is trying to figure out why the business is failing.

Uh-oh!

Turns out dad has gambling addiction. Over the course of the past 40 years, dad has gambled away countless millions. He wracked up so much debt due to gambling fiancé has to sink thousands of dollars of his own money plus take out loans in order to pay off gambling debts..

Fast forward to this weekend.

The fiancé finally got revenge.

Fiancé flys dad to us so we can go on vacation where dad handles the expense of the hotel. Amazing hotel, amazing trip. But fiancé chose seats for both flights. Dad had an ok aisle seat coming here. On the back home, fiancé booked a middle seat for the 5 hour flight. Dad called afterwards saying he was sat next to a 400 pound man, and couldn’t move the entire flight. Part of me feels bad for dad, but I’m happy to see my fiancé cackling.

Revenge via airplane seat! I love it! But the dad deserves much more revenge than that.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think that counts as revenge.

Another person points out a big problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Here’s a vote for therapy.

Another person calls the fiancé a moron.

I don’t think the comments went the way she expected. Everyone seems to think her fiancé is stupid and that the airplane seat doesn’t even count as revenge.

Therapy isn’t a bad idea.

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